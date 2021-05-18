Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

State to leverage CGI's Advantage® ERP cloud platform under new 10-year agreement

FAIRFAX, VA., May 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced it has been selected earlier this fiscal year by the State of Michigan for the ongoing transformation of SIGMA (Statewide Integrated Governmental Management Applications), the state's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. CGI will continue to enhance SIGMA with capabilities from CGI Advantage, an integrated ERP platform featuring a mobile-first design and hosted on the CGI Advantage Cloud. Under the contract, the SIGMA platform will be transformed with an intuitive and responsive user experience with seamlessly embedded advanced analytics to facilitate data-driven decision making.

"Working alongside our dedicated and knowledgeable CGI partners, we have continued to evolve SIGMA as a force for government transformation and long-term savings for the state," said Ruth Schwartz of the State of Michigan. "In addition to providing a highly-effective platform with CGI Advantage, CGI's deep public sector expertise fosters innovation and collaboration within its large client community."

CGI Advantage is built for complex government requirements, reducing risk and total cost of ownership, and has an unparalleled industry track record supporting hundreds of thousands of government users and stakeholders. SIGMA was deployed in partnership with CGI to eliminate complex and disparate systems by providing a unified end-to-end solution for accounting, financial reporting, procurement, performance budgeting, cost allocation, debt management, asset and inventory management, and employee timekeeping, leave and labor distribution functions. It replaced more than 60 outdated systems, including several 25-year-old statewide systems and numerous others supporting individual agencies.

SIGMA today is used by nearly 50,000 public employees and 200,000 vendors and payees doing business with the state. On a monthly basis, SIGMA issues over 600,000 on-time payments totalling over $5.2 billion dollars.

"Our partnership with the State of Michigan continues to enhance and strengthen a system that is providing unprecedented levels of transparency and accountability for state business operations," said Tim Hurlebaus, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. "We are proud to support the ongoing digital transformation of Michigan's budgeting, financial and procurement systems in support of a 21st-century, citizen-centric government."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For further information: Investors: Maher Yaghi, Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 514-415-3651; Media: Alison Hallett, Vice-President, U.S. Communications, [email protected], +1 703-267-5915

Related Links

www.cgi.com

