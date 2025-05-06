Stock Market Symbols

FAIRFAX, Va., May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI Federal Inc. (CGI Federal), a wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), based in Fairfax, Virginia, has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to lead the modernization of the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) system, a critical aviation safety system in the United States.

"CGI Federal is proud to partner with the FAA on accelerating the delivery of a modernized NOTAM system," said Alisa Bearfield, Senior Vice President of CGI Federal's Civilian Business Unit. "In doing so, we are drawing on nearly four decades of our corporate global aviation experience across civil aviation authorities and air traffic management systems worldwide, as well as our expertise in deploying cutting-edge technology for the federal government. CGI Federal is committed to the FAA's mission to enhance the safety, resilience, and reliability of our airspace."

In partnership with Google Public Sector, NG Aviation and Mosaic ATM, CGI Federal will implement a state-of-the-art NOTAM platform to significantly boost the FAA's capacity to deliver, communicate, and provide safety alerts to aviation stakeholders across the National Airspace System (NAS). The upgraded system will feature near-real-time data exchange, enabling efficient data flows and improved stakeholder collaboration, all hosted on a scalable, secure and resilient cloud architecture.

"The FAA's commitment to rapidly upgrading the mission-essential NOTAM system is commendable," said Karen Dahut, CEO, Google Public Sector. "We are honored that Google was selected as the trusted cloud provider for this modernization, delivering the scale, security, and innovation needed for such an indispensable piece of the NAS infrastructure. Our partnership with CGI Federal accelerates this deployment, ensuring the FAA benefits from our advanced, FedRAMP High-compliant cloud services for enhancing aviation safety and reliability."

