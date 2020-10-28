Starting today, Tim Hortons® is celebrating its commitment to coffee by giving away over $8 MILLION in free coffee and hot beverages

We know how committed Canadians are to us, and we are equally committed to them. That's why we only use 100 per cent premium Arabica beans for our coffee, a state-of-the-art Tims FreshBrewer TM that guarantees consistency in every cup, and it's why we commit to making freshly brewed coffee every 20 minutes. We've invested in rolling out the FreshBrewer technology all across Canada and the majority of our restaurants now have the brewing machines installed.

To further celebrate our commitment to serving Canadians their favourite coffee, starting today, Tim Hortons is giving away over $8 million worth of free coffee and hot beverages to guests across the country.*

"As Canada's coffee leader, we work tirelessly to deliver the freshness and flavour that Canadians love and have come to expect from us," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We've been brewing coffee since 1964 and appreciate the incredible commitment Canadians have shown to us. We're celebrating that loyalty to Tim Hortons by giving guests the opportunity to win a free coffee or hot beverage, on us."

This giveaway was originally launched in March but was paused when the pandemic began. The giveaway resumes today, when guests will be automatically entered for a chance to instantly win a hot beverage during a purchase in participating restaurants. Winners will be randomly selected and will receive the hot beverage they ordered for free — guests can win free coffee, teas, or any type of latte or hot chocolate. If a guest ordered more than one hot beverage, they will get the most expensive drink they ordered for free!

To participate, guests can scan their Tim Hortons app or Tims Rewards card at the register. For guests who are not members of Tims Rewards, a team member will enter the guest through the cash register for a chance to win.

SHOW US YOUR #TimsCoffeeCommitment

In addition to giving away millions of coffees and hot beverages, Tim Hortons is asking Canadians to share their own stories of commitment to Tims coffee. Share your photos, videos and stories with us on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #TimsCoffeeCommitment and we'll reshare some of the best stories!

About TIM HORTONS®

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

*No purchase necessary. Resumed contest participation period: October 28, 2020 at 12:00:01 a.m. ET until all prizes have been awarded (projected to occur on November 6, 2020). Open to Canadian residents 13+ years old. Hot Beverage Coupon Prizes available as of resumption date (number available will decrease as they are awarded during resumed participation period): 4,780,194, ARV $1.29 - $5.89 CAD each. Prize coupons expire February 28, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Odds of winning are 1 in 9. Math skill-testing question required. Important Note: contest originally started March 11, 2020 at 12:00:01 a.m. ET and was suspended effective March 24, 2020 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET, due to the current public health environment (7,955,907 hot beverage coupon prizes were available at contest start). For full rules, visit https://www.timhortons.ca/hot-beverage-giveaway. © Tim Hortons, 2020

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]