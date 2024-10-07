This year's exciting Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards collection, produced by Upper Deck, includes specialty prize cards that give you a chance to receive autographed cards like one of 87 signed Sidney Crosby cards, and special cards that feature a piece of a real jersey from stars including Connor McDavid , Auston Matthews , Cole Caufield , and Connor Hellebuyck .

You could also find golden prize cards inside any pack of Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards for a chance to win a trip to watch an NHL® game and meet Sidney Crosby , or a trip to the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final.





, or a trip to the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final. The Tims NHL® Hockey Challenge™ is also back in the Tim Hortons app with a chance to win daily and monthly prizes for picking players who you think will score, plus there's a 2025 Hyundai TUSCON season-end grand prize up for grabs!

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The puck has officially dropped on the 10th year of Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards!

There are 120 base cards to collect along with eight mini-collections of insert cards, including a set of nine Timbits To NHL lenticular cards. Each Timbits To NHL card alternates between two images when you tilt it, showing players in their Timbits Hockey jersey as a kid and in their NHL® jersey.

Start collecting the 10th anniversary Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards set with a chance to win autographed cards, or a trip to meet Sidney Crosby (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Plus you could find a specialty prize card for a chance to receive autographed cards or special cards that feature a piece of a real jersey from one of the game's top stars, including Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Cole Caufield, and Connor Hellebuyck.

Inside any pack of Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards, produced by Upper Deck, you could also find a golden prize card for a chance to win a trip to watch an NHL® game and meet Sidney Crosby, or attend the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating 10 years of Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards with an amazing set that offers collectors the chance to unwrap some incredible finds," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"For a hockey fan to be able to pull a Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Card that includes a piece of an actual superstar's jersey and their autograph is such a cool opportunity, not to mention the chance to win a meet and greet with Sidney Crosby or a trip to the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final!"

Collectors also have a chance to win other great prizes like a framed version of this year's set (cards 1-100) to hang on your wall, a $500 Esso™ gift card, Sportsnet+™ Premium subscriptions, $50 Tim gift cards, and free Tims coffee, tea or donuts.

A pack of Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards costs $1.50* with the purchase of any beverage (excluding espresso shots and Coca-Cola® products) or $1.99* without a beverage, and a binder designed to store all 234 cards in the set is available for $19.99* at participating restaurants.

For more information on this year's Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards collection, and on trade nights scheduled at select Tims restaurants across Canada on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, visit: https://www.timhortons.ca/collect-to-win.

For more information on the Tims NHL® Hockey Challenge™ visit: https://www.timhortons.ca/tims-nhl-hockey-challenge.

*Plus tax. Prices may vary.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Contact - [email protected]