Starlight Investments Supports The Princess Margaret's Journey to Conquer Cancer as Presenting Sponsor for Third Year

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments is thrilled to announce that it is once again supporting the fight against cancer as the presenting sponsor of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (PMCF)'s Journey to Conquer Cancer.

Taking place on Sunday, June 16, 2024, The Journey to Conquer Cancer will bring together thousands of people to raise funds for cancer research at the world-leading Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Starlight has been a supporter of The Journey for over ten years and has cumulatively raised over $190,000 for the cause in addition to sponsorships.

"Making a positive impact in our communities is a core principle of our values at Starlight. We are honoured to be supporters of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and the world-leading research of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. It is our hope to help advance this critical work to improve the lives of the many people who are impacted by this disease," said Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer, Starlight Investments. Kenney is actively involved with The PMCF as an Honourary Chair of The Journey to Conquer Cancer.

At the heart of The Journey is the unwavering commitment to support the two in five Canadians that will be diagnosed with cancer and the many more impacted by it. While considerable progress has been made against cancer, the disease continues to affect Canadians at an alarming rate as the number of new diagnoses is expected to increase by 40% by 2030. Each year The PMCF works tirelessly with the help of its passionate community to raise crucial funds to help drive world-class cancer research forward and set new standards of care.

"We deeply appreciate Starlight's long-standing support as the presenting sponsor for The Journey to Conquer Cancer. Their continued commitment has helped fuel world-leading cancer research happening at The Princess Margaret, helping to improve patient outcomes here in Canada and around the world," said Steve Merker, VP of Corporate Community Partnerships, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

In the lead up to the event, Starlight employees are working in teams to raise funds and will be coming together to participate in The Journey on June 16, 2024. Throughout the fundraising campaign, Starlight is also matching donations received by The PMCF on select dates.

To learn more about The Journey to Conquer Cancer, Presented by Starlight, register for the event or donate towards cancer research, please visit https://journey2conquer.ca/.

ABOUT STARLIGHT INVESTMENTS

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 66,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space, we offer a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance our tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca.

