Starlight Investments Partners with Author Jackie Burns to Launch New Children's Book Highlighting Importance of Community

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), one of Canada's leading providers and developers of purpose-built rental housing, is proud to announce a partnership with "The Condo Kids" author Jackie Burns, to launch a new children's book celebrating the diversity and experiences of its residents and embracing the power of community.

"Ivan's Garden of Hope" author, Jackie Burns, holds new children's book at a resident community garden. (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

"Ivan's Garden of Hope" tells the story of a young boy who immigrates to Canada and struggles to adjust to his new life. His mother also misses her family, friends and favourite comfort foods. Determined to bring the sparkle back to her eyes, Ivan enlists the help of his new neighbours at their multi-family apartment residence. With the property's community garden as a backdrop, they embark on a creative mission to cure his mom's homesickness by creating her favourite meal for an upcoming potluck. Ivan's project blossoms into a vibrant symbol of hope, reminding his mother and the entire community of the strength found in connection.

"I am thrilled to partner with Starlight Investments to share 'Ivan's Garden of Hope' with children and families across Canada," said Burns, who met with residents and their children to gain inspiration for the story. "With so many Canadian families raising their children in multi-family apartment buildings, I believe it's important for kids to see their lives reflected in literature. The story speaks to the universal desire for belonging and the powerful role of finding community."

Thousands of copies of the book – brought to life by illustrator Ana Patankar – are being given to residents within Starlight communities across Canada. Starlight also recently gifted copies of "Ivan's Garden of Hope" along with gardening kits to families as part of Mother's Day festivities and at community garden planting events at its residences.

"At Starlight, we are committed to fostering strong communities within our residences," said David Chalmers, President, Canadian Residential at Starlight Investments. "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Jackie Burns on a children's book that celebrates the diversity of our residents and the importance of building connections with one another. 'Ivan's Garden of Hope' is an inspiring reminder that even in the face of change, hope can always be found through the collective spirit of a community."

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm with CAD $28B AUM. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 68,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space, we offer a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance our tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Jackie Burns

Jackie Burns and her husband raise their two teenage boys in a Toronto condo. She has spent more than 20 years working in the Toronto media as a reporter, online writer/editor and TV producer. She is the author of "The Condo Kids" series, inspired by the adventures of her children and their friends in a high-rise community.

