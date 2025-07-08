Starlight Investments Expands Official Partnership with Vancouver Football Club

Starlight named Presenting Partner of Vancouver FC's Take Flight Program, in support of underserved youth and families

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight") is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Vancouver Football Club ("Vancouver FC"), supporting its mission to foster inclusivity and elevate local talent through soccer. As a founding sponsor of the club, this renewed partnership builds on Starlight's successful collaboration with Vancouver FC since its inaugural campaign.

As part of the partnership, Starlight will serve as the official Training Kit Sponsor of all player and staff training gear of the club. (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

Vancouver FC is a professional soccer club based in Langley, British Columbia, committed to growing the game and developing talent in the Fraser Valley. The club provides a platform for emerging players with a strong focus on community engagement and youth development, while also offering unforgettable experiences for its fans.

"We are excited to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Vancouver FC," said Daniel Drimmer, Founder and CEO, Starlight Investments. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting youth development and creating community connection through the power of this amazing sport. We hope to help create many more memorable moments for families in the region and beyond."

As part of the renewed partnership, Starlight will serve as the official Training Kit Sponsor of all player and staff training gear of the club. Building on the company's title sponsorship of the stadium's Family Zone and seat upgrade program, the partnership introduces the Starlight Sideline Sofa, a revamped in-stadium experience that surprises one lucky family each home match with a pitch-side seat upgrade – and offers fans a unique and unforgettable experience of the game.

Starlight has also been named Presenting Partner of Vancouver FC's Take Flight program, an initiative that supports access to professional soccer by welcoming underserved youth and families to every home game.

"A founding partner since Vancouver FC's inaugural campaign, Starlight has helped shape the matchday experience at Willoughby Stadium," said Bill Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer, Vancouver Football Club. "Their contributions as title sponsor of the West Grandstand, energizing the Family Zone, and delivering the 'Starlight Best Seats in the House' upgrade, have significantly elevated the fan experience at the stadium. And their support of the Take Flight program in support of underserved youth and families is enabling us to grow the game with a partner that shares our values. We are thrilled to have Starlight on board as a cornerstone of our club's future for years to come."

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Vancouver Football Club

Vancouver FC is a professional soccer club based in Langley, British Columbia. Founded in 2022, the club competes in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada's top-tier men's professional soccer league. Vancouver FC is committed to developing talent, growing the sport in the region, and fostering strong community connections through soccer. Their home matches are played at Willoughby Stadium. For more information visit https://www.canpl.ca/vancouverfc.

