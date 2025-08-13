Starlight Investments Announces the Groundbreaking of Vibrant New Rental Community, Harris Green Village, in Victoria, British Columbia

Largest multi-family housing project in the city's history set to modernize two city blocks of downtown Victoria with new rental homes, retail and community space

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), Canada's leading developer of multi-family residential rental communities, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its first phase of development for Harris Green Village. This initial phase will deliver 526 new rental suites to downtown Victoria.

A rendering of the Harris Green Village project in Victoria, B.C. Starlight Investments is one of Canada's leading developers of purpose-built rental housing. (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

As one of Canada's most active developers of purpose-built rental housing, Harris Green Village is exemplary of Starlight's commitment to expanding the availability of high-quality rental housing across the country. The city's largest multi-family housing project to date, upon completion the three-phase, mixed-use community will bring over 1,500 new rental homes to Victoria, along with 100,000 square feet of modern commercial and retail space. The development will also be delivering a total of 80 affordable suites as part of Phase One, further increasing rental housing options in the region.

Future residents will enjoy a mix of suite options to accommodate all lifestyles, including townhomes, studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Harris Green Village was designed based on the unique needs of the community and will feature vibrant, publicly accessible open spaces created to foster a sense of connection for both residents and neighbours. These will include a street-facing plaza alongside quiet residential green space, offering areas for pets, community gatherings and accessible play spaces, seamlessly integrating urban life with the city's natural beauty.

"We are thrilled to begin construction on this transformational mixed-use community that is set to become a lively focal point in the city," said Howard Paskowitz, Vice President, Development and Public Affairs, Starlight Investments. "Harris Green Village showcases Starlight's commitment to increasing the availability of much-needed rental housing while keeping the unique needs and characteristics of each community at the forefront of design."

A transit-oriented community, Harris Green Village is just a short walk from Victoria's downtown centre with convenient access to public transportation, major highways and an abundance of shops, restaurants, trails and the waterfront. Future residents will have access to public open space as well as high-quality amenities including landscaped courtyards, outdoor barbeque and dining areas, children's play areas, dog runs, lounges, fitness studios and rooftop social spaces with stunning views of the city.

"The Harris Green Village development is a demonstration of Victoria's forward-thinking approach to driving purpose-built rental housing," said Mayor Marianne Alto. "This is exactly the kind of vibrant, community-driven growth we can expect as the City continues to create more opportunities for housing and community spaces in the downtown core."

"The Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) is excited to see the start of this major project in downtown," said Jeff Bray, CEO, DVBA. "Starlight is bringing much-needed rental housing into our core. This is the biggest single investment in purpose-built rental in Victoria and demonstrates the confidence investors have in downtown Victoria."

As Canada's leading provider of purpose-built rental housing, Starlight is dedicated to ensuring the longevity of its existing residences and increasing the availability of quality rental housing across the country. Starlight has a development pipeline positioned to deliver thousands of rental suites across Canada over the next decade – with 17 dynamic projects underway across British Columbia's Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

