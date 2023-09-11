Starlight Investments Marks Inaugural Impact Day

More than 350 Employees volunteered with 10 charities spanning Ontario, British Columbia and the United Kingdom

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 8th, Starlight Investments successfully marked its first annual Impact Day, with hundreds of employees volunteering at local charities and community initiatives across Toronto, British Columbia, and the United Kingdom.

More than 325 dedicated Starlight employees rallied together to give back to the communities they live and work in. The volunteer activities spanned many sectors, ranging from environmental conservation to supporting homeless individuals, ensuring that the company's contributions were diverse and far-reaching.

Impact Day is one of the most meaningful ways we can action our Core Values and our commitment to investing with impact Tweet this Starlight employees volunteering at the Toronto Humane Society (CNW Group/Starlight Investments)

Charities partnered with on the day included the Toronto and Region Conservation Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Daily Food Bank, Youth Without Shelter, Women's Habitat, the Toronto Humane Society and Haven on the Q. In addition, collaboration took place with Mississauga Food Bank, YWCA Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness, and The 519.

Impact Day is not just a day for Starlight Investments, but a clear manifestation of the company's core values and commitment to social responsibility. The day allowed Starlight employees to connect with the community and make a real, tangible difference.

"Starlight Impact Day is one of the strongest ways we can action our Core Values and our commitment to investing with impact," said Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer, Starlight Investments. "We are deeply committed to the communities where we operate and it was inspiring to see our team members engage so passionately with these initiatives."

Throughout the day, Starlight's employees lent their skills, time and dedication to our partner charities and initiatives, demonstrating the significant impact that corporations can make when they align their values with community outreach and social responsibility. Collectively, Starlight employees contributed over 1200 volunteer hours with the charitable organizations.

This first annual Impact Day marked a significant milestone in further enhancing Starlight Investments' corporate social responsibility. The event solidified the firm's ongoing commitment to social impact and laid the foundation for an enduring tradition of community service and engagement.

ABOUT STARLIGHT INVESTMENTS

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 77,000 multi-residential suites and over 9 million square feet of commercial property space, we offer a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance our tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact. Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

For further information: Lauren Kenney, Chief People Officer, +1-416-234-8444, [email protected]; Talia Schwebel, Vice President, Marketing, +1-416-234-8444, [email protected]