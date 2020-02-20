Starbucks® and Nestlé launch new range of capsules for the Nespresso Original System

Ethel Touitou, Business Executive Officer, Beverages, Nestlé Canada, said: "We are proud to be working with Starbucks®, a global coffee brand that shares our passion for quality coffee and craftsmanship. We have been excited about the new range of products for years, and now consumers can enjoy Starbucks® espresso conveniently in their homes nationwide."

The new range of Starbucks® coffee capsules for the Nespresso Original system features four premium signature blends for coffee lovers to enjoy at home. All coffees are made from 100% high quality Arabica coffee, ethically sourced from farmers in the world's premier coffee growing regions adhering to the Starbucks® CAFÉ Practices program.

All capsules are made from aluminum, are fully recyclable and accepted in Nespresso's Canadian recycling solutions.

As of now, consumers will be able to access those premium and exciting coffee products from grocery stores nationwide and through major retailers in-store and online.

About the new range of Starbucks® capsules for Nespresso system

Starbucks® Espresso Roast: Every espresso beverage we handcraft for you started right here. A recipe for caramelly sweetness - so right it's never been changed. Also available in Starbucks® Decaf Espresso Roast .





Starbucks® Blonde Espresso Roast: A blend that is boldly mellow, it is derived from five decades of sourcing, blending and roasting. This special blend of beans from Latin America was carefully roasted to coax out sweet, vibrant notes. Soft and balanced, it highlights milk's sweeter side, making classic espresso drinks extra smooth without a roasty edge. With its characteristic flavour that blends soft cocoa and lightly roasted nuts, one will enjoy the light richness and moderate acidity of this blend. It is lightly roasted, giving it a familiar flavour that makes it very easy to drink.





Starbucks® Pike Place® Roast: From the first store in Seattle's Pike Place Market to our coffeehouses around the world, customers requested a freshly brewed coffee they could enjoy throughout the day. A smooth, well-rounded blend of Latin American coffees with subtly rich flavours of chocolate and toasted nuts, it's served fresh every day at a Starbucks store near you.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, NESTLÉ PURE LIFE and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,500 employees in approximately 18 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. In 2016, Nestlé celebrated its 150-year anniversary, and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca.

