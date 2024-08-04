Nestlé Canada Announces Voluntary Recall of Gerber® Oat Banana and Mango Baby Cereal

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Nestlé Canada, out of an abundance of caution, is issuing a voluntary recall on Gerber® Oat Banana and Mango Baby Cereal from all in-store and online retailers nationally. No other Nestlé or Gerber® products in Canada are affected by this recall.

The recall is due to possible Cronobacter spp. contamination. Nestlé Canada has received no complaints or reports of illness related to this product.

Gerber® Oat Banana and Mango Baby Cereal - 227g (CNW Group/Nestle Canada Inc.) Gerber® Oat Banana and Mango Baby Cereal - 227g - LOT 334007809 (CNW Group/Nestle Canada Inc.)

Affected Product in Canada:

This product is sold at in-store and online retailers across Canada. Consumers who may have purchased this product should look for the following lot code and expiry date:

Gerber® Oat Banana and Mango Baby Cereal 227g

3334007809 – EXP 2025 MA 30

Consumers who have purchased this product should stop using the product, contact Nestlé Consumer Services for reimbursement and then dispose of the product. The contact information is as follows:

Phone: 1-800-387 4636 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST

Email: [email protected] or https://www.madewithnestle.ca/help/contact

We have been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and are immediately informing our customers who received these products and arranging for them be removed from store shelves.

Media Contact, Nestlé Media Line (416) 218-2688 or [email protected]