Lowest prices of the season on leading tech, gaming, travel, hybrid work and small business picks

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has unveiled its 2023 Black Friday deals, giving Canadians the best value and offering incredible savings on technology, gaming, travel and hybrid work products. Customers can shop early online at staples.ca starting November 23 at 6 p.m. ET with free next-day delivery on all orders over $35, offering Canadians the best value going into the holiday shopping season.

"We know Canadians are hunting for the best deals ahead of this year's holiday rush," said Rachel Huckle, President and Chief Operating Officer, Staples Canada. "Our goal this year – and as part of our mission to support Canadians – is to offer the best value in store and online, in addition to offering inspiring picks on this year's top holiday gifts."

Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Tech and Gaming Products

Valid online as of November 23 at 6 p.m. EST and in-store as of November 24, while quantities last:

Top Black Friday Deals on Staples Kids Learn and Play, Travel, Hybrid Work and Small Business Products

Valid online as of November 23 at 6 p.m. EST and in-store as of November 24, while quantities last:

One-Stop Shop for Tech Gifts

Staples is also offering Black Friday pricing all season long for gifting essentials and technology, with prices that won't go lower on Black Friday. Pre-Black Friday deals started on November 1, with guaranteed low prices on tech, gaming, travel and hybrid work essentials throughout the month so you can shop early to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Next-Day Delivery

Customers can shop staples.ca this holiday season with free next-day delivery on all orders over $35. Same-day delivery is also available through Instacart and DoorDash, as well as free two-hour in-store or curbside pickup.

Extended Holiday Return Policy

Staples has extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2023, can be refunded or exchanged until January 14, 2024, or 14 to 30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer).

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville, Ottawa and Calgary under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Media Information: Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 578, kathleen.stelmac[email protected]; Meg Murphy, Golin, 647-475-4495, [email protected]