"The holidays are about connection, celebration, and creating memories with the people we care about," said Brian McDougall, Interim CEO and Chief Retail Officer, Staples Canada. "We're committed to making the season easier for everyone, whether you're a parent looking for the perfect gift, a teacher planning classroom celebrations, or a small business owner managing year-end demands. Our Holiday Heroes contest and comprehensive gifting solutions put our EASY brand promise into action, giving Canadians more time to enjoy the magic of the season."

The Holiday To-Do List Crisis

According to new research conducted by Staples Canada among members of the Angus Reid Forum, 82% of Canadian parents, teachers and small business owners struggle to keep up with their holiday to-do lists – revealing that holiday stress is widespread and intensifying.

The survey uncovered additional key findings across the three audiences:

Parents:

Holiday Demands Mounting for Canadian Families: 93% of parents report increased pressure compared to other times of the year.

93% of parents report increased pressure compared to other times of the year. Gift Spending Anxiety: 80% of Canadian parents worry about how much money they spend on gifts for their children.

Teachers:

The Holiday Workload Squeeze: More than 70% of Canadian teachers struggling to balance workload with holiday season demands; more than half say they don't have enough personal time during the holidays.

More than 70% of Canadian teachers struggling to balance workload with holiday season demands; more than half say they don't have enough personal time during the holidays. The Out-of-Pocket Burden: Nearly 9 in 10 Canadian teachers anticipate reaching into their own pockets for classroom holiday expenses, with 32% expecting to spend $100 or more on holiday items from personal funds.

Small Business Owners:

The Cash Flow Crunch: 1 in 3 small business owners (31%) stressed by holiday cash flow and business expenses.

1 in 3 small business owners (31%) stressed by holiday cash flow and business expenses. The Work-Life Collision: Small business owners facing dual pressure: 39% stressed by both keeping up with business errands and lack of personal time.

Holiday Heroes: Canada's Holiday Rescue Mission

From November 3 to 16, 2025, Canadians can nominate a teacher, small business owner, or family member at staples.ca/holidayheroes for a chance to win one of nine prizes, each valued at $5,500 – that's a total of $50,000 in Staples products and services. Winners will be selected by random draw on November 17, 2025.

Whether it's tech essentials for busy families, classroom supplies for dedicated teachers, or business solutions for entrepreneurs, each winner will receive personalized EASY solutions tailored to their specific holiday challenges – demonstrating how Staples helps Canadians tackle their holiday to-do lists with confidence.

Holiday Gifting Made Easy at Staples

This season, Staples is making holiday shopping stress-free with its comprehensive Holiday Gifting Centre, featuring:

Gifts That Spark Young Minds : A curated assortment of engaging educational toys and games from brands like LEGO, Magna-Tiles, Play-Doh, and Crayola that inspire learning through play.

: A curated assortment of engaging educational toys and games from brands like LEGO, Magna-Tiles, Play-Doh, and Crayola that inspire learning through play. Tech Gifts That Make Life Easier : The latest smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, and gaming essentials from industry leaders like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Sony, plus wireless, internet and TV offers from Bell Canada through Staples Wireless.

: The latest smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, and gaming essentials from industry leaders like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Sony, plus wireless, internet and TV offers from Bell Canada through Staples Wireless. Thoughtful Gifts for Teachers and Colleagues : Curated gift options at every price point – from coffee essentials and Bluetooth speakers to agendas and wellness items – to show appreciation for educators and coworkers.

: Curated gift options at every price point – from coffee essentials and Bluetooth speakers to agendas and wellness items – to show appreciation for educators and coworkers. Personalized Gifts for Clients and Teams : Corporate gifting solutions including gift baskets, premium tech accessories, and customizable options organized by occasion, recipient type, and budget.

: Corporate gifting solutions including gift baskets, premium tech accessories, and customizable options organized by occasion, recipient type, and budget. Turn Memories into Meaningful Gifts with Staples Print: Transform favorite moments into personalized mugs, cozy blankets, custom puzzles, and ornaments starting at just $5.99. Order by December 11 for guaranteed holiday delivery.

Supporting Health Equity Through a Gift that Gives Back

Beginning November 20, customers can give back through Staples' partnership with MAP and the Even The Odds initiative. An exclusive candle and room spray gift set will be available for purchase in-store at $9.48, with 100% of proceeds supporting MAP's mission of building vibrant, health communities across Canada.

Black Friday Deals and Extended Savings

Black Friday officially kicks off on November 21, both in-store and online on staples.ca. Even more exciting deals will be added starting at 6 p.m. on November 27. Shoppers can maximize their savings with coupons available throughout the week. Cyber Monday begins December 1, featuring exclusive online offers at staples.ca and special coupons for email subscribers. The savings continue through the holiday season, culminating in Boxing Day promotions.

Savings Made Easy

Staples is making it easier for Canadians to save with a range of exciting offers. Customers can earn 15% back on purchases made with Flexiti or the Staples Card throughout November and December. Through the Staples Tech Trade-In program powered by Allstate, shoppers can exchange eligible old cellphones and laptops for gift cards. The savings continue with exclusive coupons, flash sales, and product giveaways kicking off on Black Friday and culminating on Boxing Day.

Convenience at Every Step

Staples is bringing joy back to holiday shopping with fast and flexible options. Customers can enjoy free next-day delivery on orders over $35, free two-hour in-store pickup, and same-day delivery through partnerships with Instacart and DoorDash. To make returns easier, Staples is offering an extended holiday return policy: purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2025, can be refunded or exchanged until January 12, 2026.

About This Survey

These are the findings of a survey conducted by Staples Canada from October 1 to 8, 2025, among a sample of 1,003 online Canadians (including 251 teachers, 251 small business owners, and 501 parents) who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About the Angus Reid Forum

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless services. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP through Even The Odds, a fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

