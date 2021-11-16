1,000 associates to be hired across Canada in seasonal, part-time and full-time positions

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Staples Canada, the Working and Learning Company, has launched a national hiring campaign to fill more than 1,000 positions in stores, B2B sales, fulfillment centres, print and tech hubs, and regional offices across Canada, as well as corporate roles at home office. All open roles will be posted at careers.staples.ca with in-person and virtual interviews available at the different locations.

"At Staples Canada, the work we do together is transformational. Every day will be different, and we welcome curiosity, excitement and bold ideas from our team," said Wanda Walkden, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Staples Canada. "As the Working and Learning company, we are proud of the impact we have on communities right across Canada. We are looking for passionate and talented individuals to help us find solutions for our customers and support the new realities for working and learning."

Staples Canada currently employs over 11,000 associates across Canada within a variety of roles and offices. The company has presence in every province and the Northwest and Yukon territories. All locations are looking to fill a variety of roles.

Joining Staples comes with a number of benefits, which include:

Associate support: Staples offers extensive wellness benefits that are designed to support the physical, mental and financial well-being of associates and help them bring their best selves to work. These include associate discounts, retirement savings plans with an employer match, performance bonuses and more.

offers extensive wellness benefits that are designed to support the physical, mental and financial well-being of associates and help them bring their best selves to work. These include associate discounts, retirement savings plans with an employer match, performance bonuses and more. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Staples is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse work environment where each associate can bring their whole authentic self to work. Staples associates can join Business Resources Groups; groups that are by associates for associates and focus on various DEI initiatives through partnerships, awareness and education.

is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse work environment where each associate can bring their whole authentic self to work. associates can join Business Resources Groups; groups that are by associates for associates and focus on various DEI initiatives through partnerships, awareness and education. Learning and development opportunities: At Staples , learning and development is a priority for all associates, with many opportunities for cross-department training, face time with executives and leadership development programs in place to aid professional growth.

At , learning and development is a priority for all associates, with many opportunities for cross-department training, face time with executives and leadership development programs in place to aid professional growth. Educational support: Each year, scholarships are awarded through the Staples Canada Annual Academic Scholarship Program to Associates or children of associates attending post-secondary education and we offer tuition reimbursement to further associate's education.

Each year, scholarships are awarded through the Staples Canada Annual Academic Scholarship Program to Associates or children of associates attending post-secondary education and we offer tuition reimbursement to further associate's education. Ability to make an impact: Each year, Staples associates partner with organizations like MAP, as well as taking on local charitable giving initiatives, as a continued commitment to communities across Canada .

All 300+ stores and non-retail locations across Canada are participating in the national hiring campaign; visit careers.staples.ca to learn more and find the perfect job near you.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

