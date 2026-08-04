Staples Canada launches 2026 annual School Supply Drive, in support of United Way Centraide and Kiwanis Foundation of Canada

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Communities across Canada are coming together once again as Staples Canada launches the 2026 Staples School Supply Drive in support of United Way Centraide and the Kiwanis Foundation of Canada. Now in its 21st year, the campaign has helped students start the school year ready to learn, raising close to $20 million through the generous support of customers, team members and charitable partners.

Until September 27, customers can support the Staples School Supply Drive by making a donation at checkout in Staples stores across Canada. One hundred per cent of donations raised remain in the communities where they are collected, helping local students and families through United Way Centraide and Kiwanis.

Until September 27, customers can support the Staples School Supply Drive by making a donation at checkout in Staples stores across Canada. One hundred per cent of donations raised remain in the communities where they are collected, helping local students and families through United Way Centraide and Kiwanis.

"The Staples School Supply Drive demonstrates the power of communities coming together to support local students and families," said Adrian Lang, Chief People and Legal Officer, Staples Canada. "As we launch the 2026 campaign, we're proud to continue working with our customers, team members and charitable partners to help students start the school year with confidence."

United Way Centraide Canada is a national network of local United Ways and Centraides working in more than 5,000 communities across the country to build stronger, more resilient communities. Together, they address some of Canada's most pressing social issues by helping children and youth reach their full potential, improving financial security, strengthening mental health and well-being, and supporting people through times of crisis. Working alongside donors, volunteers, workplaces, governments, community organizations, and partners, their network invests in local solutions that create lasting change, and help ensure that everyone, in every community across Canada, has the opportunity to thrive.

"We are grateful to Staples Canada for being a committed partner in supporting children, youth and their families," said Dan Clement, President and CEO, United Way Centraide Canada. "We know that families across the country are feeling financial anxiety in many aspects of their lives, and the Staples School Supply Drive is one way we can help students access the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom while creating some relief for their families and building stronger communities for generations to come."

Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. Kiwanis strives to be a positive influence in communities worldwide -- so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive. Many Kiwanis clubs in Ontario have supported the School Supply Drive and have been getting essential supplies to kids in need for more than 22 years.

"Kiwanis Clubs across Ontario have proudly supported the Staples School Supply Drive since the early 2000s. We are grateful for the unwavering dedication of Staples Canada's Team Members and the generosity of its customers whose support continues to make this campaign a success," said David MacLennan, President-Elect, Kiwanis Club of Stratford. "Some students lack the essential school supplies they need to succeed, and through our partnership with Staples Canada, we help drive donations that empower students and promote academic success in communities across Ontario."

Make a donation online or learn more about Staples School Supply Drive by visiting staples.ca/SupplyDrive.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is a Canadian company headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store team members, and seamless services. Our network includes close to 300 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Professional, Staples Preferred, and Denis Office Supplies. We are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP, through Even The Odds, a fundraising initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. For more information, visit staples.ca or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Media Information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 647-222-6266, [email protected]; Golin, for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]