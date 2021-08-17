RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - With the first day of school just a few weeks away, Staples Canada has launched its annual Staples for Education fundraiser to help eliminate barriers to education, giving students the right start and helping them succeed in the new school environment. Now in its sixteenth year, the back to school program has raised more than $15 million for students in need, thanks to the generosity of Staples Canada customers.

"Thousands of students across Canada are getting ready for a new school year and, together with our charity partners, we want to make sure that all children have the right start with the tools and nourishment they need to be successful," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Staples Canada. "Staples for Education is our way of giving back to the local communities we serve and supporting students in achieving success."

The fundraiser pairs Staples locations with local charities and community groups that help distribute school supplies, technology, and breakfast programs to Canadian students. From August 14 to September 19, customers shopping in-store and online at staples.ca can donate to the effort.

Staples for Education has partnered with the following charitable organizations this year:

Ontario stores will fundraise for Kiwanis International: Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.

The Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of helps feed more than 280,000 children in over 2,000 schools and organizations across the country. Western Canada stores will fundraise for Boys and Girls Club of Canada , United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada , Salvation Army and others.

To learn more about Staples for Education, visit staples.ca/supplydrive.

