Charitable initiative with Kiwanis Foundation and United Way Centraide equips students to reach their full potential

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canadians gear up for another school year, Staples Canada launches its 18th annual School Supply Drive to help give students a boost. With the goal of eliminating barriers to education, the back-to-school charitable program has raised more than $16 million to-date, thanks to donations from Staples customers.

"As Canada's premier destination for Back-to-School supplies, Staples understands the importance of providing students with the tools they need to help them succeed in the classroom. Unfortunately, purchasing these items can be a barrier for many in our community," said Wanda Walkden, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Staples Canada. "Through Staples' annual School Supply Drive, our stores, in partnership with our chosen charities, will raise funds to buy local children the necessary supplies to support a successful school year."

From August 7 to September 10, customers shopping in-store can choose to add a donation to their purchase, which is allocated to one of Staples' charitable partners. This year's partners include Kiwanis Foundation of Canada (Ontario) and United Way Centraide (rest of Canada). Partners are selected based on reputation, corporate relationship with Staples, and ability to reach communities across the provinces located within their geographical region. Donations can also be made online at staples.ca/SupplyDrive.

More on Kiwanis Foundation of Canada

Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. Kiwanis strives to be a positive influence in communities worldwide — so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive. Many Kiwanis Clubs in Ontario have supported the program for over 16 years.

"Some children in our communities don't have the same benefits as others. This partnership with Staples and Kiwanis has benefited thousands of underprivileged kids with the Back to School and backpack programs," said Peter Tudisco, Governor, Kiwanis Club Cambridge. "Kiwanis is all about supporting kids and Staples has stepped up with this program. I look forward to a long association and to assist in making a young child's life just a little bit better."

More on United Way Centraide

United Way Centraide works to give children and youth the support they need to get a great start in life, do well in school, and reach their full potential. United Way Centraide is helping kids engage in learning, connect with their community, and build their emotional and physical wellbeing – from after-school homework and tutoring programs to resources that help parents prepare their children for kindergarten.

"I'm thrilled that United Way's longstanding partnership with Staples is continuing to expand eastward to Quebec and the Maritimes," said Rob Yager, President and CEO, United Way of the Alberta Capital Region. "This collaboration will bring hope and support to countless vulnerable children. Through the Staples School Supply Drive, we're able to equip young minds with the tools they need to reach their full potential and overcome barriers to education. Together, we're helping build brighter futures, one backpack at a time."

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca . The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options , as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok or Pinterest .

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Media information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 905-737-1147 Ext. 578, [email protected]; Golin, for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]