Staples Canada helps world-leading research centre MAP 'Even the Odds' with a new partnership that tackles inequities in communities across Canada

Rooted in the shared belief that everyone should have the opportunity to thrive, Even the Odds will come to life with a national awareness campaign, corporate donations, as well as in-store and online fundraising efforts. Donations will support MAP's innovative research projects across Canada to address issues such as homelessness, unequal access to health care and medicine, and the lifelong effects of childhood poverty.

"We're incredibly grateful for Staples Canada's commitment and support," said Dr. Stephen Hwang, Director, MAP. "We share a vision of a future that's fair for everyone, and we hope it will inspire and energize people across Canada to learn more."

In Canada, over 1.2 million children live in households that struggle to afford fresh fruit and vegetables, at least one million people sacrifice basic essentials to pay for medical prescriptions, and 235,000 are homeless every year. COVID-19 infections are also more than three times higher among people of colour. Internationally recognized for ground-breaking science and innovation, MAP scientists work in partnership with communities and government leaders to address these issues and more through the development of equity-focused program and policy solutions.

"As one of Canada's largest retailers, we have a responsibility to contribute to and strengthen the communities in which we operate," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "We are excited to help fund MAP's innovative research programs to address inequities facing our communities, and to lend our support through our national reach, and our network of associates and customers."

Even the Odds will launch with in-store and online fundraising on June 28, 2021. To learn more, visit staples.ca/eventheodds.

About MAP

MAP is a world-leading research centre dedicated to creating a healthier future for all. Through big-picture research and street-level solutions, MAP scientists tackle complex community health issues—many at the intersection of health and inequity. MAP's 27 scientists and over 120 staff and students work in partnership with communities, researchers, and government leaders across Canada to address issues such as homelessness, unequal access to health care and medicine, and the lifelong effects of childhood poverty. MAP is part of the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto. For more information, visit maphealth.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

