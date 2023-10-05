RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - In celebration of World Teachers Day, Staples Canada has announced the winners of its We Love Teachers contest. According to a recent survey conducted by Angus Reid, nearly all teachers spend out of pocket for classroom supplies, with a spend that ranges from $300 to $500. To help fill that gap, the contest recognizes teachers with supplies from Staples and gift card from Reitmans or RW&CO.

"Teachers are the heart of education, and we know how much they do for their students," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "That's why We Love Teachers is so important to us, it's our way of giving back, acknowledging all they do and celebrating their efforts. As a true partner, we're here to support educators not just when they're setting up their classrooms, but throughout the year."

Throughout the month of August, parents, students and fellow educators across Canada were encouraged to nominate a teacher in their community that's making an impact. The contest winners include:

Tamar Kabassakalian , Laval, Quebec

Leticia Bonnie , Chilliwack, British Columbia

Joey Ozamiz , Ottawa, Ontario

Victoria Baillie , East Gwillimbury, Ontario

Jehn Miller , High River, Alberta

Elaine Leung , Calgary, Alberta

Amanda Scanga , Paris, Ontario

These winners will receive $1,000 Staples gift card for their classroom, $500 Reitmans or RW&CO gift card, and a $100 Staples Canada gift card for themselves. The We Love Teachers contest was launched in 2022 and, to date, 21 educators have been recognized for their contributions to classrooms and communities.

Teacher Membership Program

As part of its greater program to support educators, the Staples Teacher Membership Program provides exclusive perks and competitive pricing on essential supplies for teachers year-round. The program is free to join and available to all staff, faculty and teachers at public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, as well as home educators. Benefits include:

Exclusive Offers: Members receive discounts on supplies, tech and print and marketing services at Staples Print Services.

Members receive discounts on supplies, tech and print and marketing services at Staples Print Services. Service: Teachers will have access to one-on-one service with an account manager and have twice as long to return purchased items.

Teachers will have access to one-on-one service with an account manager and have twice as long to return purchased items. School Tools : Teachers can create and share their class-specific lists of school supplies with parents and students. Staples Canada will donate three per cent back to the school for every purchase made.

Teachers can create and share their class-specific lists of school supplies with parents and students. will donate three per cent back to the school for every purchase made. Perks: Every quarter, members receive free colour copies and photo prints, as well as annual appreciation gifts.

For more information or to join, visit staples.ca/teachermembership.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

