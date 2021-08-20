Partnership tips off with a virtual event featuring Raptors star Chris Boucher

and a national back-to-school contest

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Staples Canada is proud to become the official Working and Learning Company of the Toronto Raptors. This new, multi-year partnership marks the meeting of two teams with a shared vision for performance and growth. The partnership will start with a series of activities to help get Canadians excited for the upcoming school year, featuring a Spotlight Virtual Event with Raptors center Chris Boucher and a national back-to-school contest.

"As The Working and Learning Company, we're thrilled to partner with an organization that shares our values of high-performance and giving back to the community," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Staples Canada. "We look forward to working with the Raptors to help inspire and empower Canadians through thoughtful programming and experiences."

As an official partner of the Toronto Raptors, Staples Canada will have a presence at Raptors home games, and an ongoing Spotlight Speaker Series featuring team management and players that brings content and events on high-performance, catering to students, teachers, parents and businesses. A line of Raptors merchandise will also be available for purchase at select Staples stores throughout Canada and online at staples.ca starting late August.

"We are proud to partner with Staples Canada to help inspire students and entrepreneurs from coast to coast," said Jordan Vader, Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. "The Raptors are all about being daring, strategic, and most importantly, confident. Our confidence in the future is amplified through partners like Staples Canada, who are actively looking to help Canadians navigate the future."

Staples Spotlight Back to School Kick-Off Event with Chris Boucher

On August 28, Staples Canada will host a Back to School Kick-Off webcast in its Spotlight Virtual Event Space featuring a Q&A with Canadian Raptors center Chris Boucher on taking an elite athlete's approach to preparing for a basketball season and how to apply that to school. The virtual event will also include appearances from the team's official mascot The Raptor, DIY activities and more. Admission is free and open to students, teachers and families throughout Canada. To learn more and register for the virtual event, visit this link.

Staples and Raptors Back to School Contest

With help from the Raptors, Staples Canada will also launch a contest that invites teachers, parents and students to share what their school spirit looks like – whether it's sharing a story about cheering on their home team or coming together to give back to their community. The Back to School Team Spirit Contest will award one lucky school a grand prize of a virtual appearance from a Toronto Raptors personality for their school and $15,000 in technology products from Staples Canada. Three runners-up will receive a $1,000 Staples gift card and Raptors merchandise. The contest will launch on August 28 on staples.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

