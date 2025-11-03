RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - John Lederer, Executive Chairman of Staples Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Jens Cermak as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025. As CEO, Jens will oversee close to 300 Staples stores, its digital and services business, and Staples Professional, Canada's leading B2B business.

"Jens brings an extraordinary combination of retail expertise, operational excellence, and strategic vision to Staples Canada," said John Lederer, Executive Chairman. "His proven ability to drive transformation, build high-performing teams, and deliver exceptional customer experiences makes him the ideal leader to guide Staples Canada's continued evolution as The Working and Learning Company. We are confident that under Jens' leadership, Staples will accelerate its growth trajectory while continuing to serve as a trusted partner for Canadian businesses and consumers."

With 30 years of distinguished experience spanning retail, finance, and operations, Cermak brings extensive leadership credentials to his new role. Most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Amica Senior Lifestyles, Jens successfully led the organization's strategic initiatives across an organization of 5,000 team members. Prior to Amica, he spent 13 years at TJX Canada in progressively senior roles, including SVP Director of Operations where he led 400+ stores with more than 20,000 team members across Canada. His career also includes senior finance positions at internationally recognized brands including Grand & Toy, Pepsi, and Labatt. Jens is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified Management Accountant who received an Honours BA from the University of Toronto.

"I am thrilled to join Staples Canada at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Cermak. "Staples has built an incredible foundation as a trusted partner for Canadian businesses and consumers. I look forward to working with the talented Staples team to enhance our customer experience, expand our solutions portfolio, and drive innovation across all channels. Together, we will continue to empower Canadian businesses and individuals to work and learn more effectively."

Brian McDougall, who has been serving as Interim CEO, will support the leadership transition to ensure continuity for customers, partners, and team members. He will continue in his role as Chief Retail Officer.

