Staples Canada announces top trends for the back to school season

"This is our first back to school season as The Working and Learning Company and our stores are ready to help Canadians at every step of their educational journey," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "From the latest trends to industry-leading technology to workspaces and expert services in Solutionshop, we have everything that students, parents and teachers need to be successful this school year."

The Staples 2019 back to school lookbook can be found at this link. Top trends for the upcoming season include:

Sparkles & Shine

Whether you are on your way to class or working in the library, pencil cases, lunch bags and accessories with a little sparkle will have you feeling ready to work, learn and grow in style.

Cute Critters

Explore a wide range of items featuring this season's most popular critters including koalas, llamas and narwhals. Whatever your spirit animal might be this year, head back to the classroom with the supplies to match.

That's So Extra

Start the first day of school by going that extra mile with your back to school shopping. On top of all your essentials, shop products and accessories to add a little something that's a bit extra.

For the Athlete

For all the athletes heading back to school in September, Staples Canada has just what you need; backpacks, water bottles and more, making the transition from studying for a math test to practicing with your teammates seamless.

Top Tech

Technology is becoming more prominent in the classroom and Staples Canada is here to help ensure that students are set up for success. Whether you work best on a desktop, laptop or a tablet, Staples Canada has you covered with the latest technology.

STEAM

For the children who dream of being scientists, engineers and mathematicians, Staples Canada has the educational toys, tech and games to keep curious minds engaged in their favourite subjects.

Study spaces

Keep the learning going outside of the classroom with these key items to make your personal workspace organized, comfortable and modern. Shop from a selection of ergonomic desks and chairs to ensure a maximum level of comfort so you can focus and give your best.

Solutionshop

Stay productive and organized with Solutionshop. Personalized labels for students, MyMoji for parents, and customized teacher planners and gradekeepers for teachers; Solutionshop is here to make sure you kick off the school year on the right foot.

Staples Canada is making it easier for customers to shop when and how they want. Its full back to school assortment can be found at Staples.ca, offering customers the ability to ship to their homes, to their local store, or buy online and pick up in-store.

For more information on top trends, exclusive products and back to school promotions, visit the Staples Canada's Back to School Centre at staples.ca/backtoschool.

