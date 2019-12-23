Staples Canada announces Boxing Week deals, featuring must-have items at the lowest prices of the year

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has released its top deals for Boxing Week available in-store and online, which include big savings on tech, audio, smart home, gaming and travel accessories. Solutionshop services are starting at the lowest prices of the year and deep discounts can be found on clearance merchandise, including an additional 25% off already reduced merchandise.

Staples Canada stores will open at 7 a.m. on Boxing Day (where permitted, 8 a.m. in Quebec). The first 30 customers in-store on December 26 will receive a $15 gift card. Shoppers can also get a head start online with deals going live on staples.ca at 12 a.m. EST on December 25, 2019.

"We are excited to welcome Canadians to our stores on Boxing Day and all throughout Boxing Week, offering deep discounts on must-have items," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "We know Boxing Week is a big opportunity for Canadians to pick-up those last few deals of the holiday season, our stores are stocked and ready to help with those purchases."

Top Boxing Day deals include:

Top Boxing Week deals include:

