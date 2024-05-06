From now until May 26, Staples will match all donations up to $500,000 in support of MAP

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Staples Canada is amplifying its support for MAP, Canada's largest health equity research centre, to 'Close the Gap' on inequity in Canada. This campaign marks the fourth year of its Even The Odds partnership with the world-renowned organization. 'Close the Gap' is a campaign that exposes real health challenges faced by disadvantaged communities across Canada and aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Funds raised will continue to support vital programming for underserved communities, working to help end childhood health inequities, break down barriers to care and disease prevention, and create pathways out of chronic homelessness.

Until May 26, Staples customers can donate to Even the Odds at any one of Staples Canada's 300+ stores or online at Staples.ca/EvenTheOdds. Staples will match all donations up to $500,000. Donations will help fund the life-saving research and solutions that MAP and its scientists are doing to help build more equitable communities.

"This is an important milestone for our fundraising efforts in support of MAP and we're immensely proud of the contributions the Even the Odds partnership has made in promoting health equity in communities throughout Canada," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "We look forward to continuing to drive the momentum of awareness of Even the Odds through our Close the Gap campaign and provide vital funding to programs we value deeply, including APPLE Schools, Navigator and Our Healthbox."

Staples' Even the Odds campaign surpasses $5-million fundraising milestone

Since its launch in 2021, the Even the Odds campaign has raised more than $5 million – surpassing its campaign goal thanks to the support of Staples' customers, associates, vendor-partners, and corporate match donations.

With this funding, Staples and MAP have expanded their equity-building initiatives throughout Canada to create meaningful and lasting impact in underserved communities, which include:

Supporting a healthy start for almost 5,000 children in underserved communities : In 2023, Even the Odds expanded its support of award-winning health promotion initiative APPLE Schools, bringing it to new elementary schools in Ontario and continuing to support schools in Alberta . APPLE Schools helps children in underserved communities to eat better, move more and feel happier – learning healthy habits that last a lifetime.

: In 2023, expanded its support of award-winning health promotion initiative APPLE Schools, bringing it to new elementary schools in and continuing to support schools in . APPLE Schools helps children in underserved communities to eat better, move more and feel happier – learning healthy habits that last a lifetime. Helping to create the largest cross- Canada conversation about the future of primary care: In 2022-2023, MAP's OurCare research group surveyed and engaged nearly 10 thousand Canadians to determine the public's expectations, how they define good primary care, and what policy changes they recommend to shape a stronger, more equitable system. Read about the results and next steps here.

In 2022-2023, MAP's OurCare research group surveyed and engaged nearly 10 thousand Canadians to determine the public's expectations, how they define good primary care, and what policy changes they recommend to shape a stronger, more equitable system. Read about the results and next steps here. Launching the first Our Healthbox's in Canada : In 2023, Even The Odds helped launch Canada's first Our Healthbox "smart" vending machines, dispensing hundreds of free HIV self-tests, naloxone kits and other health supplies on demand to improve access to care and disease prevention in the maritime provinces.

: In 2023, helped launch first Our Healthbox "smart" vending machines, dispensing hundreds of free HIV self-tests, naloxone kits and other health supplies on demand to improve access to care and disease prevention in the maritime provinces. Expanding MAP's innovative Navigator program, designed to help break the cycle of homelessness and poor health. In 2023, MAP brought Navigator to British Columbia . The hospital-based outreach program helps unhoused patients recover after injury or illness and connects them to vital community services.

"Thanks to Even the Odds fundraising, we have been able to develop and implement innovative tools and programs to communities across Canada, and – most importantly – create lasting impacts," said Dr. Stephen Hwang, Director, MAP. "The past three years of our partnership with Staples has set the bar high, and we look forward to continue our work in building communities that Close the Gap on inequities."

Starting today, Staples is increasing support for Even the Odds through the launch of the Close the Gap marketing campaign – the largest fundraising campaign in the partnership's history. The mass media marketing campaign aims to raise awareness of the need to end health inequities and close Canada's health gap. Funds raised will continue to support vital programming for underserved communities across Canada, working to help end childhood health inequities, break down barriers to care and disease prevention, and create pathways out of chronic homelessness. The integrated campaign will be featured in television, digital, and outdoor signage assets, and across all Staples stores in Canada.

About MAP

MAP is Canada's largest research centre focused on health equity and the social determinants of health. Internationally recognized for groundbreaking science and innovation, MAP develops and implements real-world, evidence-driven program and policy solutions that disrupt cycles of socioeconomic exclusion and poor health. For more than 25 years, MAP has partnered with communities and policy makers across the country to take on complex issues such as homelessness, intimate partner violence, inequitable access to healthcare and the prevention of opioid-related harms. MAP's impacts span from local to national and beyond. MAP's vision is a healthier future for all. MAP is based at St. Michael's Hospital, a fully affiliated University of Toronto teaching and research-intensive hospital and hub for care in downtown Toronto. St. Michael's Hospital is a site of Unity Health Toronto, a hospital network serving patients, residents and clients across the full spectrum of care. Learn more at maphealth.ca

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 300+ stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

