STANDING UP FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION; SEIU HEALTHCARE PROUDLY SPONSORS PRIDE TORONTO FESTIVAL 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - As major corporations across North America retreat from their commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), SEIU Healthcare is stepping forward. Representing over 65,000 healthcare workers in Canada, the union is proud to become an Official Sponsor of Pride Toronto 2025 with a $50,000 contribution, reaffirming its unwavering support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

"In a moment where too many companies are backing away, our union is stepping up," said SEIU Healthcare President Tyler Downey. "Pride is more than a celebration—it's a protest. The fight for workers' rights is inseparable from the fight for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights. Our members know that real solidarity means action, not just words, and we call on other organizations to stand with us and increase their support."

SEIU Healthcare has a longstanding commitment to championing DEI initiatives. In 2015, the union restructured its executive board to ensure representation from equity-deserving groups, including the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, workers of colour, women, Indigenous Peoples, retirees, young workers, and persons with disabilities. In 2024, they further strengthened their commitment by launching a social justice toolkit, empowering members to identify and combat workplace discrimination.

"We are in a moment where the freedoms, identities, and safety of the 2SLGBTQIA+ are under attack," said Larry Kobos, SEIU Healthcare 2SLGBTQIA+ Executive Board Representative. "Companies abandoning their support for Pride have sent a clear message that they are more than happy to stand beside us when it's fashionable but not when it matters most. We're sending a clear message to all workers in Canada: your fight is our fight. This is the core of what our union stands for."

For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, Director of Strategic Communications, 416-529-8909, [email protected]