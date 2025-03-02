LONDON, March 2, 2025 /CNW/ - For over three years, Ukraine has fought with extraordinary courage and resilience against Russia's illegal, full-scale invasion. This ongoing aggression is not only a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, but also a direct attack on the rules-based international order, freedom, and democracy everywhere. Canada remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine and its people as they continue to defend their independence.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today participated in the Securing our Future Summit in London, United Kingdom. Hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, the Summit brought together Euro-Atlantic and NATO leaders to promote unity, reinforce collective security, and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russia's continued aggression.

During the Securing our Future Summit, the Prime Minister announced new sanctions against 10 individuals and 21 entities, including paramilitary organizations and their leaders, to help counter Russia's reliance on third-party organizations and countries to advance its political and military objectives in Ukraine. To date, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 3,000 individuals and entities complicit in Russia's aggression – and we remain committed to working with our partners to increase economic pressure on Russia.

Throughout the Summit, the Prime Minister engaged with his counterparts on the future of international support for Ukraine, emphasizing the urgent need for continued and co-ordinated action in the face of growing global instability and uncertainty. Together, the leaders agreed that there can be no sustainable peace in Europe without security for Ukraine, that any peaceful end to the conflict must include Ukraine at the negotiating table, and that any peace deal should include robust security guarantees.

At a plenary session, Prime Minister Trudeau underlined that strengthening security and stability in Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic region will remain a top priority for Canada, including as part of our G7 Presidency this year. He underscored our leadership in supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, which includes almost $20 billion in multifaceted assistance ranging from military aid – such as armoured vehicles and drone technology – to humanitarian and financial assistance to help Ukraine rebuild and recover.

The Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing work of members of the Canadian Armed Forces in the United Kingdom and Poland under Operation UNIFIER. Since 2015, they have provided military training to over 44,000 Ukrainian troops. Canada continues to engage closely with Ukraine, Allies, and partners on how best to enhance support through Operation UNIFIER to help Ukraine defend itself.

Prime Minister Trudeau also emphasized the importance of standing together to hold Russia accountable for its violations of international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.

Canada's commitment to Ukraine is unwavering. We will continue to stand with Ukraine and work closely with our Allies to provide the necessary military, economic, and humanitarian support to push back against Russian aggression. We are stronger when we work together. And together, we can ensure Ukraine is able to defend itself, rebuild, and secure a just and lasting peace.

"Ukraine's fight for sovereignty is a fight for freedom and democracy everywhere. The important discussions we had today reinforced our shared resolve: as Allies, we will remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine. Canada will be there for Ukraine until there is a just and lasting peace. Slava Ukraini!"

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

In London , the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom , Sir Keir Starmer. Before returning to Canada tomorrow, he will also have an audience with His Majesty King Charles III.

, the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the , Sir Keir Starmer. Before returning to tomorrow, he will also have an audience with His Majesty King Charles III. The new sanctions announced today include nine leaders of post-Wagner paramilitary organizations, one member of the affiliated senior Russian military leadership, nine paramilitary organizations operating in Ukraine and in the Kremlin's Africa -network, and 12 affiliated organizations that are responsible for resource extraction within this network.

and in the Kremlin's -network, and 12 affiliated organizations that are responsible for resource extraction within this network. Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed almost $20 billion in multifaceted support to Ukraine . This includes: Over $12 .4 billion in direct financial assistance, the highest in the G7 on a per capita basis. $4 .5 billion in military assistance, such as M777 howitzers, Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armoured combat support vehicles, hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, high-resolution drone cameras, thermal clothing, body armour, fuel, and more. $585 million in development assistance, including support to Ukraine's energy system. $372 .2 million in humanitarian assistance, including support for emergency health interventions, protection services, and essentials such as shelter, water, sanitation, and food. Programming also addresses child protection, mental health support, and prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence. Nearly $225 million in security and stabilization assistance.

has committed almost $20 billion in multifaceted support to . This includes: As announced by the Prime Minister in Kyiv last month, Canada has started delivering on its commitment of a $5 billion contribution toward the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans mechanism. Launched at last year's G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy , the ERA Loans aim to bring forward future revenues from frozen Russian sovereign assets to provide Ukraine with approximately US$50 billion in additional funding as it continues to defend its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

last month, has started delivering on its commitment of a $5 billion contribution toward the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans mechanism. Launched at last year's G7 Summit in , the ERA Loans aim to bring forward future revenues from frozen Russian sovereign assets to provide with approximately US$50 billion in additional funding as it continues to defend its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. In February 2024 , Prime Minister Trudeau and President Zelenskyy signed the historic Agreement on Security Cooperation between Canada and Ukraine , establishing a new strategic security partnership between our two countries. This included $3 .02 billion in critical financial and military support to Ukraine for 2024.

, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Zelenskyy signed the historic Agreement on Security Cooperation between and , establishing a new strategic security partnership between our two countries. This included .02 billion in critical financial and military support to for 2024. Launched by Canada and Ukraine in 2024, the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children co-ordinates joint efforts and co-operation between Ukraine and partner states to address the issue of the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by Russia . To date, 41 states and the Council of Europe have joined the Coalition, helping successfully facilitate the safe return of over 1,000 children.

and in 2024, the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children co-ordinates joint efforts and co-operation between and partner states to address the issue of the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by . To date, 41 states and the Council of have joined the Coalition, helping successfully facilitate the safe return of over 1,000 children. As part of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement , the federal government announced last year its intention to double down on our efforts to support Ukraine , including through proposed legislative changes that will ensure profits from frozen Russian assets are used to rebuild Ukraine .

, the federal government announced last year its intention to double down on our efforts to support , including through proposed legislative changes that will ensure profits from frozen Russian assets are used to rebuild . Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine , Canada has welcomed more than 220,000 Ukrainians. We are helping Ukrainian families find a safe, temporary home and have put support services in place for their arrival. This includes temporary financial assistance and access to federally funded settlement services, such as language training and employment-related services.

full-scale invasion of , has welcomed more than 220,000 Ukrainians. We are helping Ukrainian families find a safe, temporary home and have put support services in place for their arrival. This includes temporary financial assistance and access to federally funded settlement services, such as language training and employment-related services. Canada and Ukraine have long been steadfast partners and close friends. In 1991, Canada became the first Western country to recognize Ukraine's independence. Today, 1.3 million people of Ukrainian descent call Canada home – the largest Ukrainian diaspora in the Western world. In 2022, total bilateral trade between our two countries was valued at over $421 million.

and have long been steadfast partners and close friends. In 1991, became the first Western country to recognize independence. Today, 1.3 million people of Ukrainian descent call home – the largest Ukrainian diaspora in the Western world. In 2022, total bilateral trade between our two countries was valued at over $421 million. This was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 11th official visit to the United Kingdom .

. Canada and the United Kingdom share a strong relationship rooted in deep historical ties and common values. We work closely together to advance shared priorities, including sustainable growth, rules-based international trade, gender equality, the fight against climate change, democracy and media freedom, and support for Ukraine .

and the share a strong relationship rooted in deep historical ties and common values. We work closely together to advance shared priorities, including sustainable growth, rules-based international trade, gender equality, the fight against climate change, democracy and media freedom, and support for . In 2023, the United Kingdom was Canada's third-largest destination for goods and services exports, with trade valued at $47 billion .

