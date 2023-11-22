GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise pedestrians that the pathway behind the Centre Block as well as the Queen Victoria Monument and area, located on the west side of the Centre Block, are now closed for the winter. This seasonal closure is for health and safety reasons, and the various affected areas will reopen in the spring.

The stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill remains closed until October 2024 due to the ongoing rehabilitation work by the National Capital Commission.

Stairway and pathway on Parliament Hill closed for the season (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

This map highlights the areas that are closed for the winter season. It includes the pathway behind the Centre Block and the stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill, as well as the Queen Victoria Monument and area, located on the west side of the Centre Block.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Media Relations: Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]