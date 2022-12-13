STAGWELL'S (STGW) DONERNORTH ENDS THE YEAR ON A HIGH NOTE WITH INTERNATIONAL AWARD WINS

DonerNorth carries out milestone wins at the 2022 Media Innovation Awards and International Epica Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- DonerNorth today announced that their work on Interval House's "Bruised Fruit" and Canada's Organ & Tissue Donation Community's "The Donated Commercial" campaigns scored a total of ten award wins over the past week at the Media Innovation Awards in Canada as well as the international Epica Awards, combined. DonerNorth is part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing.

Canada's Media Innovation Awards by Strategy Online is one of the country's most prestigious industry awards honouring 'the great and growing role media plays in the marketing mix and those responsible for the selection, deployment, and implementation of breakthrough media programs.' At this year's awards, Interval House's "Bruised Fruit" campaign took home three Gold awards in "Best New Insight," "Best in Out-of-Home/Ambient/Place-Based Media," and "Best in Niche Targeting" categories. Canada's Organ & Tissue Donation Community's "The Donated Commercial" won Bronze in "Best in Audio" category.

At the Epica Awards, "The Donated Commercial" scored a Gold in "Radio Advertising" and two Silver awards in "Copywriting & Storytelling" and "Media Innovation – Traditional Media" categories. Interval House's "Bruised Fruit" picked up two Silver awards in "Public Interest – Gender Equity" and "Experiential & Shopper Marketing," along with a Bronze in "Public Interest – Social." For over 30 years, Epica Awards has been rewarding the most outstanding work in media, creative, agency, PR & marketing across the globe.

With intimate partner violence increasing by over 30 percent in Canada during COVID-19, in the summer of 2021 Interval House with the support of DonerNorth launched their awareness program, Bruised Fruit; a supermarket fruit display with hidden messages educating shoppers on intimate partner violence aiming to reach women who may be experiencing abuse. Each bruised apple in the display confronted people with the rotten truth of abuse with important messages, and the stickers on each apple provided discreet contact information for Interval House's 24/7 Crisis Line.

"The Donated Commercial" campaign for Canada's Organ & Tissue Donation Community launched during Canada's National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week in April this year to help draw attention to the importance of becoming an organ donor. Consisting of a short video ad entirely made up of segments 'donated' from other commercials to bring the key message to life, the campaign took over social media and Spotify thanks to its creative genius shortly after its launch. As a result, it successfully informed and encouraged Canadians to become organ donors by directing them to Canada's official organ donation government webpage, generating a 95 percent completion rate with 79 percent of people registering to donate.

About DonerNorth

DonerNorth is Stagwell's unique creative commerce offering in Canada and part of the Doner Partners Network of agencies including Veritas, Meat & Produce, Doner and most recently, Dyversity Communications. Based in Toronto and Montreal, the agency crafts insightful, award-winning big ideas that engage and convert by blending brand advertising, digital and shopper marketing. In today's connected world, DonerNorth is modeled on how people actually fall in love with and buy brands in real life. It's what a modern full-service agency should be. For more information, visit www.donernorth.com.

About National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week

National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week (NOTDAW) raises awareness about the critical need for more donors across the country and encourages Canadians to register their decision and to talk to their loved ones about organ donation. In 2022, National Organ and Tissue and Awareness Donation Week took place April 24-30. For more info, visit www.blood.ca.

About Interval House

As the first centre for abused women and children in Canada, Interval House is a leader in the campaign for women's empowerment, providing innovative, specialized services that help abused women and their children transform their lives and break the cycle of violence. Interval House's holistic approach provides a continuum of services from crisis intervention to re-integration into the workforce and community, giving women and children the chance to rebuild their lives. For more information, please visit www.intervalhouse.ca.

About Stagwell and Doner Partners Network

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Doner Partners Network is mix of award-winning US, Canadian and UK based B2C and B2B marketing agencies within Stagwell that are the best-in-class in the cities they originate – from Toronto to LA, New York to London, Detroit to Minneapolis. Agencies include Doner, DonerNorth, Yamamoto, Veritas, Meat & Produce, KWT Global, and Dyversity Communications.

Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

For more information, please contact:

Bora Caglayan

Doner Partners Network

647-920-2201

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.