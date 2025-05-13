MULTIVIEW LAUNCHES AUDIENCEVIEW: THE ONLY FIRST-PARTY B2B AUDIENCE DISCOVERY PLATFORM FOR ASSOCIATION MEDIA

AI-powered platform provides exclusive reach to 16M+ B2B professionals across 30 industry segments and 850+ accredited associations

DALLAS, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Multiview, the leading B2B digital marketing agency part of the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) global network, today unveiled Audienceview, the industry's only self-service audience discovery platform for reaching association professionals. Built on 25 years of serving reputable and recognized professional associations, Audienceview's exclusive audience segments maximize brand reach, relevance and revenue potential for Fortune 500 companies.

"The cost of overlooking association media is high in today's crowded marketplace," said Andy Keith, CEO of Multiview. "By directly reaching millions of association members, B2B brands stand to gain deeper penetration with hyper-relevant and exclusive professional audiences. Equally, we are proud to support our mission-based association partners and the crucial role they play in the economy."

"Audienceview gives B2B marketers a self-service, autonomous platform with access to verified, high-intent audiences in some of the most important associations and communities in the world. This isn't just a win for Multiview—it's a major leap forward for the entire B2B ecosystem," shared James Townsend, Stagwell EMEA CEO and Global CEO of Stagwell Brand Performance Network.

Audienceview stands out for its results-driven benefits and features:

Open and flexible. Audienceview is open to explore and gives marketers, sales teams and media buyers the flexibility to build and activate media campaigns in minutes. Multiview's client success partners, who hold deep and longstanding relationships with our association partners, work collaboratively with B2B clients to offer smart, customized solutions.





Powered by artificial intelligence . Audienceview will analyze data across your website to recommend audience segments. Equipped with awareness of your brand, customers, products and solutions, our AI recommendation engine refines audience targeting and optimizes media spending.





. Audienceview will analyze data across your website to recommend audience segments. Equipped with awareness of your brand, customers, products and solutions, our AI recommendation engine refines audience targeting and optimizes media spending. Convert high-value audiences into in-market customers. Browse an addressable universe of 16M+ B2B professionals across 30 industry segments and 850+ reputable and accredited U.S. associations.

"Partnering with Multiview has been essential to reach our audiences and support growing brand equity in the healthcare space. They've been a great addition to our omnichannel digital strategy," said Valerie C. Johnson, Senior Marketing Manager, Baby & Child Care, Huggies Healthcare.

"Our longstanding partnership with Multiview has been a game-changer," said Rachel Benedick, Chief Revenue Officer, Meeting Professionals International. "The consistent flow of quality brand advertisers has directly fueled our growth, bolstered our partner network and importantly, has extended our mission to connect the global meeting and event community. The Audienceview platform opens up a fantastic opportunity for MPI to get in front of a much larger audience, and we're really excited about it."

All Multiview and Stagwell clients will have access to Audienceview immediately. To book a free demo and consultation, visit www.multiview.com/audienceview .

About Multiview

Multiview is a leading B2B digital marketing agency that helps associations and businesses reach, engage and grow their most valued relationships. We uniquely combine B2B media expertise with first-party audience data to help clients and partners maximize their brand reach and revenue potential.

We're proud to work with 850+ purpose-driven associations who are committed to creating awareness and advocacy for a better future, including the American Nurses Association, American Academy of Physician Associates and American Pediatric Society. We're equally proud to shape the B2B future with global enterprises, including Abbott, Burns & McDonnell and Sanofi among others.

Multiview is a Stagwell portfolio company. To stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Multiview, follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Asha Gopalan Ramirez

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

972.402.7011

