STACKED PANCAKE AND BREAKFAST HOUSE RALLIES TO FILL HUNGRY TUMMIES HEADING BACK TO SCHOOL. $2 FROM EVERY STACK OF PANCAKES ORDERED BETWEEN SEPTEMBER 11TH - 29TH TO BENEFIT TOONIES FOR TUMMIES

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to the increasing number of children at risk of attending school on an empty stomach, Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House today announced its first-ever campaign to support Toonies for Tummies. From September 11th to September 29th, $2 from every stack of pancakes ordered at 50-plus franchise locations across Ontario and Alberta will contribute to local student nutrition programs, nourishing young minds and fostering healthier communities.

This unique partnership underscores Stacked Pancake House's commitment to family and community. The campaign comes when student nutrition programs across the country are reporting that more children than ever are at risk of attending school on an empty stomach.1

Throughout the campaign, every stack of pancakes ordered during the promotional window will result in a $2 donation to Toonies for Tummies. Stacked Pancakes House's support of Toonies for Tummies and our efforts to provide a healthy breakfast comes at a critical time for students and families facing enormous pressure. That same pressure is being felt by the programs we help fund. This campaign and the engagement of their franchise network will mean many of the 3,000 student nutrition programs we currently help fund and who are reporting a significant increase in attendance will be that much better equipped to keep their doors open and say yes to every child who seeks a healthy meal this coming school year. Donations are the lifeline for the recipient schools and programs managed by Student Nutrition Ontario and Breakfast Club of Canada," says Shaun McKenna.

"As a proud member of the Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House family, I am thrilled to announce this first-ever campaign that will see people in our local community join our franchises and team members in efforts dedicated to nourishing young minds and strengthening communities, especially given the unprecedented challenges many programs face in meeting the growing demand. Toonies for Tummies and the work of local student nutrition programs to provide a healthy breakfast in a welcoming environment resonates with our core values of family and is incredibly uplifting. We invite Canadians to join us in making a meaningful impact on students' physical, emotional, and educational well-being." says Alex Shaw, Director of Operations.

Health Canada recognizes the important role healthy eating plays in promoting the health of children and youth. 1

recognizes the important role healthy eating plays in promoting the health of children and youth. School nutrition programs have been recognized for their many beneficial effects on children, school environments and local communities. 2

Studies show that nutrition affects the brain development and mental well-being of children more than adults. Children who eat more nutritional diets, with more fruits and vegetables, have better mental health and wellbeing, which can directly impact anxiety levels, sleep patterns, and more. 3

There is a growing body of research showing that children and adolescents experiencing food insecurity are more likely to have symptoms of depression and anxiety, a worsening of ADHD symptoms and other behavioural issues. Food insecurity has also been associated with suicidal ideation and attempts among adolescents.4

About Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House:

Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House is a proudly Canadian, family-oriented restaurant chain offering a diverse menu of delicious breakfast and lunch options. Established in Barrie, Ontario, in October 2017, Stacked has since expanded to over 50+ locations. Committed to its core values of family and community, Stacked Pancake House strives to positively influence the communities it serves.

Toonies for Tummies, a campaign by The Grocery Foundation, supports children at risk of attending school without breakfast. The initiative funds over 3,000 programs that provide nutritious meals to school-aged children across Western and Atlantic Canada, as well as Ontario. By partnering with Breakfast Club of Canada and Student Nutrition Ontario, Toonies for Tummies ensures that every donation directly benefits local programs, promoting healthier futures for children in need.

For further information: Alex Shaw, Director of Operations, [email protected]