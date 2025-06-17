STACKED PANCAKE & BREAKFAST HOUSE LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL "STACKED DAY" WITH 50% OFF THE ENTIRE MENU*, JUNE 26

One of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant chains is saying thank you to guests nationwide with a one-day, coast-to-coast half-price celebration across 125 locations and counting.

BARRIE, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House will celebrate its inaugural National Stacked Day on Thursday, June 26, 2025, by taking 50% off every menu item - from signature pancake stacks and mouth-watering french toast to savoury hashes, benedicts and burgers - at all open Stacked restaurants across Canada.

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House launches first-ever National “Stacked Day”. (CNW Group/Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House)

"Over the past decade, Canadians have welcomed Stacked into their morning routines and lunch breaks," said Manish Mehra, Director at Stacked Franchising Ltd. "Now that we've grown to more than 125 locations nationwide, National Stacked Day lets us say 'thank you' in the biggest way we know - half-price favourites for everyone."

Stacked is quickly earning recognition as one of the country's fastest-growing breakfast chains. Expansion continues through 2025 with new openings planned in Ontario, Vancouver and Nova Scotia, bringing the brand's family-style hospitality to even more Canadian communities.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is a Canadian-owned and operated family favourite for all things breakfast and lunch. Franchisees are dedicated to quality food and genuine service at an approachable price point. Stacked specializes in fresh takes and creative twists on some of your classic breakfast and lunch items. From locally sourced produce and house-made batters to crave-worthy lunch specials, Stacked has become a go-to destination for guests who believe brunch is more than a meal - it's a moment worth savouring.

The one-day promotion takes place on Thursday, June 26, 2025, when every food and beverage item will be 50%* at all Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House locations nationwide. Each of the 100+ locations will honour the discount during its regular operating hours, with the offer available for dine-in and take-out only (third-party delivery is excluded). Guests are encouraged to join their local store's online waitlist early, with location-specific hours and details found at stackedpancakehouse.ca .



*Valid dine-in only. Not applicable on sides, and not to be combined with any other offer or coupon.

