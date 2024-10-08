STACKED PANCAKE & BREAKFAST HOUSE SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES 2ND ANNUAL "TOONIES FOR TUMMIES" CAMPAIGN, DONATING OVER $72,000 TO SUPPORT LOCAL STUDENT NUTRITION PROGRAMS

This year's campaign marks another milestone in Stacked Pancake's ongoing commitment to positively impacting students' well-being. For every stack of pancakes sold, franchisees donated $1, and head office matched the donation with an additional $1, doubling the donation impact.

"We are incredibly proud of the support we've received from our customers and franchisees," said Manish Mehra, Director at Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House. "Thanks to their generosity, we've been able to make a tangible difference in the lives of children, helping to ensure they start their day with the nutrition they need to thrive at school. As a Canadian-owned and operated brand, we are grateful that this campaign highlights the power of community and the incredible things we can achieve when we come together."

The campaign featured exclusive, limited-time menu items, including the Fruity Pebbles Pancakes, Triple Berry Explosion Pancakes, Peach Berry Smoothie, and Peach Berry Lemonade, which were overwhelmingly popular among customers. These dishes not only delighted taste buds but helped drive donations that will support student nutrition programs across 93 programs across Ontario and Western Canadian communities.

Campaign Impact:

Over $72,000 donated to support local student nutrition programs.

donated to support local student nutrition programs. Contributions will help provide over 35,000 healthy meals to children through their local breakfast programs in the vicinity of the Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House where they enjoyed their pancakes.

Student nutrition programs supported by this campaign provide critical mental and physical health benefits to children. More than 93 school programs will benefit from this most recent campaign.

About Toonies for Tummies and The Grocery Foundation



The Grocery Foundation's Toonies for Tummies campaign supports student nutrition programs that feed over 1 million children each year. Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House's donations will go directly toward ensuring children across the country receive the nourishment they need to succeed academically and improve their overall well-being. Though this year's campaign has wrapped up ,if you wish to continue to donate to this cause, please click here knowing 100% of your donation will benefit a hungry child.

As part of this community-driven effort, Stacked Pancake is proud to continue its role as a partner in combating childhood hunger and building stronger communities across Canada.

For more information about Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House and its commitment to social responsibility, visit stackedpancakehouse.ca .

SOURCE Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House