Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House Launches 3rd Annual "Make Happy Tummies™" Campaign to Support Breakfast Programs Across Canada

With nearly double the number of participating locations compared to last year — plus corporate matching and generous support from valued vendor partners Hellmann's and McCain's — the 2025 campaign aims to surpass the $100,000+ raised in the previous two years.

"We have seen the impact firsthand for students, and our franchises are eager to continue to support the children and local programs that are gamechangers. We want to continue making an impact alongside our teammates and the communities within our Stacked locations." says Danica Brett, Director of Marketing at Stacked. "This campaign is a small but important step toward ensuring more kids start their day with the nutrition they need."

Over 140 Stacked Pancake locations will take part in the 2025 fundraiser; a full list can be found online at stackedpancakehouse.ca . One hundred percent (100%) of funds raised will go directly to Student Nutrition Ontario and Breakfast Club of Canada, helping deliver stigma-free breakfast programs to schools in the communities Stacked serves.

How to Participate:

From September 1–30, guests can visit any Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House location across Canada and order a Signature Stack of pancakes to contribute to the cause. This is a fantastic chance to try the new limited-time Lemon Raspberry Coconut Stack and other popular Signature Stacks while supporting an important cause and enjoying some of their viral favourites.

About Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House

Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is a Canadian-owned breakfast restaurant franchise dedicated to providing quality food, exceptional service, and community impact.

About Make Happy Tummies

Make Happy Tummies , powered by The Grocery Foundation, unites community partners to fundraise for local breakfast programs. 100% of donations go directly to programs managed by Student Nutrition Ontario and Breakfast Club of Canada.

As part of this community-driven effort, Stacked Pancake is proud to continue its role as a partner in combating childhood hunger and building stronger communities across Canada.

For more information about Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House and its commitment to social responsibility, visit stackedpancakehouse.ca .

Disclaimer: Valid dine-in only.

MEDIA CONTACT: Danica Brett, Director of Marketing, [email protected]