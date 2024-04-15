Stack'em Up! Meet A&W's newest addition: Stacker burgers starting at $3.99

A&W's new limited-time Stacker burgers give you the option to stack on our signature grass-fed beef patty

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Introducing the all-new A&W Stackers: a classic burger recipe that can be stacked as high as you want. Starting at only $3.99.

The Secret Sauce

Grab a Single Stacker for just $3.99, a Double Stacker for $4.99, or a Triple Stacker for $5.99. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

The new A&W Stacker Burgers is our take on a classic West Coast burger. Stacker burgers come with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a new delectable secret sauce, all paired with our juicy 1.6 oz grass-fed beef patty, nestled between a toasted bun.

Canadians can stack A&W's juicy, grass-fed-beef patty as high as they like with the Stacker Burger. Grab a Single Stacker for just $3.99, or stack on another grass-fed beef patty with a Double Stacker for $4.99, or try a Triple Stacker for $5.99.

"I've crafted this new secret sauce specifically for the Stacker, to capture the essence of biting into a classic burger. It's a rich and savoury sauce, accentuated with garlic and spices. A bit of sweetness from relish highlights the overall umami and adds a burst of flavour to our delicious burgers. I think our guests will find that this recipe perfectly encapsulates that timeless flavour profile of a classic burger," said Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W.

Stacker burgers are only available for a limited time, so head to an A&W today or order one on our new A&W mobile app .

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, recognized as one of Canada's original and fastest-growing burger chains. Home of Canada's Best-Tasting Burger, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts, beverages and more at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

