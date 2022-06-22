StableView Asset Management Inc. and Colin Fisher, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission, Stableview Asset Management Inc., and Colin Fisher in the above named matter.

The hearing will be held on June 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated June 22, 2022 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

