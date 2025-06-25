OSC provides multi-year funding to the Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is announcing it will provide up to $875,000 in funding to the Osgoode Hall Law School Investor Protection Clinic (Osgoode IPC). The Osgoode IPC provides pro-bono legal assistance to Ontarians who have suffered an investment loss but cannot afford a lawyer to represent them.

"Supporting the Osgoode IPC aligns with our mandate of protecting investors and fostering confidence in the financial markets," said Grant Vingoe, OSC CEO. "This initiative not only enhances investor protection but reinforces our commitment to improving investors' access to redress and the supports available to them to navigate complex financial disputes."

The funding will be allocated over a period of five years and will be used to support the day-to-day operations of the Investor Protection Clinic. The work of Osgoode IPC includes helping investors seek and learn about options for redress by providing free legal advice as well as education and engagement programs.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

