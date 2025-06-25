OSC provides 3-year funding to Prosper Canada

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is announcing it will provide multi-year funding of up to $5.4-million to Prosper Canada to support projects that provide investor education, as well as to strengthen financial coaching services. Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation.

"Prosper Canada champions financial literacy and empowerment through education, research and outreach," said Grant Vingoe, OSC CEO. "By providing funding to Prosper Canada, we are investing in Ontarians and ensuring they have access to the resources and support to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape."

The $5.4-million funding will be allocated over a period of three years. The funding will be used by Prosper Canada to support the provision of tailored financial education and counselling to Ontarians living on low and moderate incomes, and to work with Indigenous community partner organizations to develop tailored financial resources and support that meets the unique needs of Indigenous community members.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

