STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on June 20 and 21, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing on the merits will continue on June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

