St. Louis Bar & Grill Now Serving 'Devilishly Good' Curated TikTok Channel Nationally

Canadian Chain Becomes First in Canada to Put TikTok Content on the 'Menu'

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Aegis Brands Inc, (TSX: AEG) announces its St. Louis Bar & Grill brand, the proudly Canadian restaurant chain with a legendary reputation for creating 'Devilishly Good' experiences and serving up its world famous chicken wings, launches its curated TikTok channel through its partnership with Loop Media (NYSE: American LPTV). Beginning this week, it will be broadcast at its 75 locations across the country

"We're thrilled to be the first Canadian partner to integrate curated TikTok content through our partners at Loop Media into the unique experience we offer our guests across the country," said Royal Nasager, VP Marketing, St. Louis Bar & Grill. "Like us, TikTok has grown to become a source of joy for so many people of all ages. This partnership will further enrich the time our guests spend with us while adding another point of differentiation and competitive edge across the business."

St. Louis was founded in Toronto in 1992 and the new offering is part of the brand's communications focus on engaging with new guests, specifically a younger demographic.

The chain has grown its following among new and younger audiences significantly by ramping up on four core areas: menu innovation that features exciting items that can't be found anywhere else; limited time offers that celebrate its signature offerings; creative and fun advertising; and a digital strategy rooted in compelling content.

"We've grown in popularity among 25 to 34 year olds exponentially in the last few years while also remaining committed to our most loyal supporters," said Nasager. "We're continuing to evolve as a brand while remaining that special, neighborhood place where everyone feels comfortable and welcome – no matter their age, gender, background or unfortunate choice of favourite sports franchise."

Over the last 30 years, St. Louis has earned a reputation for its warm, friendly environment and craveable eats that include its famous wings, signature fries, tasty Garlic Dill Sauce, ribs and more. Across the country, it has also become a big part of game-day tradition for millions of Canadians who make St. Louis a preferred destination to cheer on their favourite teams.

St. Louis partnered with Loop Media to offer the TikTok content that will feature a wide range of popular, entertaining content themes from cute animals to makeovers to challenges and sports bloopers to food preparation, and more.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis currently owns and operates St. Louis Bar & Grill and Bridgehead Coffee. The Company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to Aegis' resources and expertise. The Company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive. For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca .

About St. Louis Bar and Grill

St. Louis Bar & Grill is a 100 percent Canadian owned and operated casual dining restaurant with 75 locations across Canada. The chain has served its famous signature chicken wings since opening its first location in 1992. St. Louis serves 2.2 million pounds of wings each year, and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, where it has been voted "favourite wing spot" for the past seven consecutive years. With a craveable, diverse menu, nearly 30 different sauces, a mix of family and bar seating, and large summer patios, St. Louis Bar & Grill has something to offer every wing lover.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. ("Loop Media") (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, streaming more than 200 free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media's digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important video libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media's non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media's streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content, and from subscriptions.

