Aegis Brands Reports Voting Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Aegis Brands Inc.

May 02, 2025, 13:18 ET

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) ("Aegis," "the Company") announced today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held in person at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on May 4, 2025 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below.  

All nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2025 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation received proxies and in-person votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

 

Nominee

 

 

# Votes For

 

 

% Votes
For

 

 

# Votes
Withheld

 

 

# Non
Votes

 

 

% Votes
Withheld/Abstain

 

Michael Bregman

56,808,558

97.07 %

1,711,796

27,041

2.93 %

Steven Pelton

56,809,978

97.08 %

1,710,376

27,041

2.92 %

Stephen Kelley

56,808,733

97.08 %

1,711,621

27,041

2.92 %

Michael Serruya

56,803,558

97.07 %

1,716,796

27,041

2.93 %

Anthony Longo

56,808,558

97.07 %

1,711,796

27,041

2.93 %

Sarah Green

56,813,375

97.08 %

1,706,979

27,041

2.92 %

Aegis also reported:

The resolution approving Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Corporation's auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.99% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Corporation's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Aegis Brands

Aegis Brands owns and operates St. Louis Bar & Grill and holds the master franchise for the Sweet Jesus ice cream brand in Canada. Aegis is committed to growing through strategic partnerships, retail expansion, acquisitions and focus on operational excellence. For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca.

