Aegis Brands Reports Voting Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) ("Aegis," "the Company") announced today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held in person at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on May 4, 2025 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below.

All nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2025 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation received proxies and in-person votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes

For # Votes

Withheld # Non

Votes % Votes

Withheld/Abstain Michael Bregman 56,808,558 97.07 % 1,711,796 27,041 2.93 % Steven Pelton 56,809,978 97.08 % 1,710,376 27,041 2.92 % Stephen Kelley 56,808,733 97.08 % 1,711,621 27,041 2.92 % Michael Serruya 56,803,558 97.07 % 1,716,796 27,041 2.93 % Anthony Longo 56,808,558 97.07 % 1,711,796 27,041 2.93 % Sarah Green 56,813,375 97.08 % 1,706,979 27,041 2.92 %

Aegis also reported:

The resolution approving Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Corporation's auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.99% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Corporation's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Aegis Brands

Aegis Brands owns and operates St. Louis Bar & Grill and holds the master franchise for the Sweet Jesus ice cream brand in Canada. Aegis is committed to growing through strategic partnerships, retail expansion, acquisitions and focus on operational excellence. For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca.

Media and investor queries: Tara Ramsay, Aegis Brands Inc., [email protected]