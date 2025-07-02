Aegis Brands Expands St. Louis Bar & Grill with Two New Store Openings in June

TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) is pleased to announce the opening of two new St. Louis Bar & Grill locations in Oakville, Ontario, and in New Minas, Nova Scotia. These new store openings mark a continued expansion for the brand, bringing the St. Louis experience to even more communities across Canada.

Both new locations reflect St. Louis' ongoing rebrand, with modernized designs that enhance the guest experience while staying true to the brand's roots. The updated look and feel offer a more inviting and contemporary space, designed to appeal to both new and loyal guests alike. The New Minas location, which just opened this week, is part of the brand's continued growth across Atlantic Canada, while the Oakville location sets the stage for further expansion in Ontario.

"We're excited about these new locations, which incorporate our new brand direction," said Steven Pelton, President and CEO of Aegis Brands. "The opening of these locations marks another important milestone in our growth strategy, and we look forward to introducing St. Louis Bar & Grill's updated look and new menu to even more communities."

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis Brands Inc. owns and operates the St. Louis Bar & Grill brand and holds the master franchise for the Sweet Jesus ice cream brand in Canada. Aegis Brands is committed to growing its portfolio of brands through strategic partnerships, expansion into new markets, and a focus on operational excellence. For more information, visit www.aegisbrands.ca.

About St. Louis Bar & Grill

St. Louis Bar & Grill is a 100% Canadian-owned and operated casual dining restaurant with 82 locations across Canada. Since opening its first location in 1992, the brand has become renowned for its signature chicken wings, pizza, and crave-worthy Garlic Dill Sauce, serving over 2.2 million pounds of wings annually. With a diverse menu, friendly atmosphere, St. Louis Bar & Grill has become a cherished part of communities across the country.

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tara Ramsay, Email: [email protected]