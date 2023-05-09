St. Louis Bar & Grill Now Delivering its World Famous Wings & More to Millions of Canadians' Doorsteps with Uber Eats

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX:AEG) announces starting today, St. Louis Bar & Grill's Devilishly Good! menu is now available across the country for delivery directly to Canadians' doorsteps through Uber Eats. The new, added option for delivery of its signature items, like its world famous wings, golden fries, and mouthwatering Garlic Dill sauce, makes St. Louis even more readily available to meet the demand of the brand's rapidly growing fanbase.

"This partnership brings together two established brands and expands our reach into the homes of millions of Canadians. It also simultaneously positions our dedicated team of franchisees for success at the same time, so it's a win for everyone," said Royal Nasager, VP Marketing, St. Louis Bar & Grill. "There's a growing love for our highly craveable menu items and this partnership boosts our ability to meet our loyal guests and new fans where they are, by making us even more accessible."

St. Louis' availability for delivery through Uber Eats is an extension of the restaurant chain's strategic plan to build a lifestyle brand across multiple channels at retail, in restaurants and online. The partnership comes after extensive negotiations to ensure it enhanced customer convenience, while also honouring the best interests of St. Louis' franchisees.

"We are excited to have St. Louis Bar & Grill on Uber Eats!" said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. "The 100% Canadian-owned and operated restaurant will be on our platform in over 70 locations across the country. We give restaurants the flexibility, visibility, and customer insights they need to connect with more customers and are proud to support restaurants in their growth and maximize their revenue."

In the last several years, St. Louis' has significantly grown its take-out and delivery business while simultaneously increasing its national footprint with new locations across the country in Ontario, and Western Canada, with more planned throughout 2023.

"We're really optimistic about the following we continue to build from a solid foundation of 30 years of success with great partners like Uber Eats," added Nasager.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis currently owns and operates St. Louis Bar & Grill and Bridgehead Coffee. The Company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to Aegis' resources and expertise. The Company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive. For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca .

About St. Louis Bar and Grill

St. Louis Bar & Grill is a 100 per cent Canadian owned and operated casual dining restaurant with 75 locations across Canada. The chain has served its famous signature chicken wings since opening its first location in 1992. St. Louis serves 2.2 million pounds of wings each year, and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, where it has been voted "favourite wing spot" for the past seven consecutive years. With a craveable, diverse menu, nearly 30 different sauces, a mix of family and bar seating, and large summer patios, St. Louis Bar & Grill has something to offer every wing lover.

About Uber Eats

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber and Uber Eats open up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

