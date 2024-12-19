St. Louis Bar & Grill Expands with Three New Locations Across the GTA

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) announces the opening of three new St. Louis Bar & Grill locations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). St. Louis has opened four locations this year, bringing its total restaurant count to 82. The three newest stores are part of the company's second-generation restaurant strategy. This strategy focusses on securing locations with lower build costs, resulting in more attractive returns on the franchisee's investments.

The new second - generation locations are:

Promenade Mall, Thornhill (Opened September 2024 ): This location introduces a twist on the dining experience. Guests can now enjoy state-of-the-art golf simulators, marking a first-of-its-kind offering for the St. Louis brand.

(Opened ): This location introduces a twist on the dining experience. Guests can now enjoy state-of-the-art golf simulators, marking a first-of-its-kind offering for the brand. Yonge & St. Clair, Toronto (Opened November 2024 ): Situated at one of Toronto's busiest intersections, this prime location captures the vibrancy of midtown with a thriving after-work and dinner business.

(Opened ): Situated at one of busiest intersections, this prime location captures the vibrancy of midtown with a thriving after-work and dinner business. Walker's Line, Burlington (Opened November 2024 ): The newest St. Louis Bar & Grill is the brand's second location in Burlington and is ideally situated in a neighbourhood with both a residential and commercial audience.

Second-Generation restaurant strategy

"In our continuous efforts to provide superior return on investment, St. Louis has adopted a second-generation restaurant strategy," said Steven Pelton, President & CEO of Aegis Brands Inc. "Converting existing restaurants to St. Louis allows our franchisees to open much more quickly and with much less capital. This strategy creates a much better return on investment for our franchisees. This also allows for the opening of more restaurants in the near future." Pelton added, "Additionally these new stores opened with our new menu which is designed to appeal to a broader audience. Wings are and have always been our hero product. However, the menu in these new stores provides expanded options for everyone."

The early results from the three new St. Louis Bar & Grill locations have been positive, with increasingly strong traffic and a different sales mix compared to the existing stores in the chain. These results suggest the top line growth is not only a result of the location but also the new, more broadly appealing menu offerings. The new menu will launch in the rest of the St. Louis restaurants in the spring of 2025.

About Aegis Brands Inc. Aegis currently owns and operates St. Louis Bar & Grill. The Company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to Aegis' resources and expertise. The company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive. For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca.

About St. Louis Bar & Grill St. Louis Bar & Grill is a 100% Canadian-owned and operated casual dining restaurant with 82 locations across Canada. Since opening its first location in 1992, the brand has become renowned for its signature chicken wings, pizza, and crave-worthy Garlic Dill Sauce, serving over 2.2 million pounds of wings annually. With a diverse menu, friendly atmosphere, and inviting summer patios, St. Louis Bar & Grill has become a cherished part of communities across the country.

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tara Ramsay, Email: [email protected]