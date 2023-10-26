St. Louis Bar & Grill Announces Exclusive Partnership with Sports Interaction to Launch 'Wings and Wagers' to Reimagine How Fans Experience Sports in its Restaurants

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) "Aegis" announces St. Louis Bar & Grill proudly unveils Wings and Wagers with an exclusive, multi-year partnership with premier Canadian digital sportsbook and casino, Sports Interaction .

The innovative partnership marks the first alignment of its kind between a Canadian restaurant chain and a leader in Canadian online betting. St. Louis guests across Ontario can now access customized betting options through the Sports Interaction app.

The partnership also enables St. Louis to delight sports fans with exclusives on game nights and other sporting events.

"Fans watching the game and wagering on sports inside St. Louis restaurants can now enjoy an enhanced experience with our new partnership with Sports Interaction," said Royal Nasager, VP, Marketing, St. Louis Bar & Grill.

"We believe this is a terrific way to drive excitement and differentiate ourselves from our competitors. Standing out as the best choice to watch a game when a wager is involved will further drive topline sales growth and profitability for our franchise network," said Steven Pelton, President, St. Louis Bar & Grill.

"Sports Interaction is redefining how Canadians engage with sports. We're on the ground, have been around for 25 years and understand the local markets unlike anyone else. We are thrilled to partner with St. Louis Bar & Grill to bring its guests sports, teams and players that matter to them. We offer thousands of Canadian, U.S. and global leagues at all levels and types to make sure all fans are covered," said Leon Thomas, CEO, Sports Interaction.

Over the coming months, St. Louis Bar & Grill and Sports Interaction are focused on providing new innovations to give guests exciting ways to engage on the platform and elevate the in-restaurant and betting experience.

St. Louis is committed to operating with strict adherence to all regulations created by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and upheld by iGaming Ontario (iGO). St. Louis Bar & Grill employees have undergone rigorous training to understand the importance of responsible gambling.

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis currently owns and operates St. Louis Bar & Grill and Bridgehead Coffee. The Company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to Aegis' resources and expertise. The Company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive. For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca .

About St. Louis Bar and Grill

St. Louis Bar & Grill is a 100 percent Canadian-owned and operated casual dining restaurant with 76 locations across Canada. The chain has served its famous signature chicken wings since opening its first location in 1992. St. Louis serves 2.2 million pounds of wings each year, and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, where it has been voted "favourite wing spot" for the past seven consecutive years. With a craveable, diverse menu, nearly 30 different sauces, a mix of family and bar seating, and large summer patios, St. Louis Bar & Grill has something to offer every wing lover.

About Sports Interaction

Canadian, opinionated, instigators and culturally relevant. We are original – at the heartbeat of the sports scene and the pulse of emerging trends, setting the pace for sports and betting content in Canada. From the die-hard to the casual fan, we don't discriminate. Sports Interaction is your homegrown sportsbook. Bet local. 19+ Please Play Responsibly. Ontario only. If you have questions or concerns about your gambling or the gambling of someone close to you, please go to http://ConnexOntario.ca .

