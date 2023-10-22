MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - On Saturday night just before midnight, St. Lawrence Seaway workers made the difficult decision to go on strike after negotiations failed to reach a satisfactory agreement.

Unifor National President Lana Payne expressed her disappointment in the failure of the employer to make serious movement in the past two days, saying: "This impasse is extremely unfortunate but our members remain committed to getting a fair agreement."

A 72-hour strike notice was officially filed on October 18, and despite sustained negotiating efforts, no resolution was reached by the Saturday, October 21 at 11:59 p.m. deadline.

Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier emphasized the negotiating committee's ongoing commitment to constructive dialogue and said, "We negotiated in good faith right up to the last moment, but we cannot allow workers' rights to be compromised. We remain open to discussion and hope that the employer will reconsider its position for the good of all."

