A collection of lemon cakes and pastries hit cafés for a limited time this summer in addition to delicious lemonade refreshers, handcrafted caramel coconut lattes and more!

MOONACHIE, N.J., May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - When life gives you lemons, make dessert! Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery café, is introducing a limited-time menu for the summer season that fans won't want to miss. Bringing summertime to life with each bite and sip, the menu features a collection of new refreshing lemon delights, from pastries to lemonade refreshers and specialty coffees that everyone will enjoy.

Squeeze the Day! Lemon is Taking Over the Menu at Paris Baguette Cafés Nationwide Just in Time for the Summer (CNW Group/Paris Baguette)

"Summer is a flavour-forward season here at Paris Baguette, where our team of experts love to highlight light and refreshing flavors like lemon, mango, coconut and more," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "We are thrilled for our guests to try the new menu additions from innovations like the Lemon Supreme Croissant to quenching beverages like the Mango Lemonade Refresher."

Sweet Treats for Summer

Everything is sweeter in the summer, including Paris Baguette's artisanal cakes and pastries. Handmade on site by the brand's expert bakers and cakers, the menu is getting a lemon twist this season including an exciting new innovation: meet the Supreme Croissant. Available in lemon and chocolate varieties, this delicious croissant pushes the boundaries when it comes to shape, texture, and flavour.

Lemon Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with lemon curd soft cream and topped with lemon icing.

Round croissant filled with lemon curd soft cream and topped with lemon icing. Chocolate Supreme Croissant : Round croissant filled with chocolate custard cream and topped with chocolate.

: Round croissant filled with chocolate custard cream and topped with chocolate. Lemon Iced Mochi Donut: Mochi donut topped with lemon icing and drizzled with white chocolate.

Mochi donut topped with lemon icing and drizzled with white chocolate. Lemon Custard King Cream Donut: Our signature King Cream Donut filled with lemon custard, topped with lemon icing and drizzled with white chocolate.

Our signature King Cream Donut filled with lemon custard, topped with lemon icing and drizzled with white chocolate. Lemon Citrus Layer Cake: Four layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with lemon curd and lemon soft cream, topped with lemon chocolates; also available in a cake slice.

Four layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with lemon curd and lemon soft cream, topped with lemon chocolates; also available in a cake slice. Summer Berry Trifle Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream, strawberries and blueberries, topped with berries and a white chocolate.

Refreshing Summer Sips

Alongside the return of the Watermelon Lemonade Refresher, a new must-sip flavor for the summer is hitting menus: the Mango Lemonade Refresher. If coffee is more your go-to, Paris Baguette is brewing up perfect-for-summer handcrafted specialty options with the return of Caramel Coconut Lattes, available in hot, iced, or the NEW frozen variety.

Mango Lemonade Refresher: A refreshing blend of tart lemonade and sweet mango flavours.

A refreshing blend of tart lemonade and sweet mango flavours. Caramel Coconut Latte (Hot or Iced) : Espresso with milk, flavoured with rich caramel and sweet coconut.

: Espresso with milk, flavoured with rich caramel and sweet coconut. Caramel Coconut Frozen Latte: Espresso with milk, flavored with caramel and coconut, blended with ice and topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Irresistible Savoury Summer Bites

For fans who prefer a savoury bite, Paris Baguette is adding a range of tasty offerings that are perfect for beach days and picnics in the park. The menu features must-tries from the Jalapeno-Cheddar Stuffed Croissant, Hawaiian Jalapeno Quiche and Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzetta to lighter lunch options like the Chicken Caesar Wrap, Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad and Chicken Bacon Ranch Baguette.

Paris Baguette Rewards

Through the Paris Baguette Rewards program, members can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive deals on their favorite items:

National Donut Day, June 7 : 3X points on any donut purchase

: 3X points on any donut purchase Father's Day Cake, June 8 – June 16 : 2X points on Father's Day Cheers to Dad Cake purchases

Sign up today and enjoy a FREE* pastry. To join Paris Baguette Rewards for free, guests can visit www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards or join on the Paris Baguette mobile app.

*With purchase, new PB Rewards members only.

For fans looking to enjoy the summertime treats, these menu items are available at all Canadian Paris Baguette locations starting June 5 through September 3. Follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit www.parisbaguette.ca to find a list of locations.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

