Springpole Gold Project - Comments Invited on the Summary of the Environmental Impact Statement

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the Springpole Gold Project, an open-pit gold and silver mine located northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.

Indigenous Peoples and the public are invited to comment on the potential environmental effects of the project and the proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects as described in the proponent's summary of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80149). The summary of the proponent's Environment Impact Statement is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on January 10, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the environmental assessment process, the summary of the EIS, and how to submit comments through the Registry.

December 11, 2024 , from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm CT (English)

, from (English) December 12, 2024 , from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm CT (English)

For more information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage and click "Information Sessions." A French Session is available upon request. If you have any questions, contact IAAC using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the third of four official comment periods for the environmental assessment of the project. Comments received during the comment period will support IAAC in the preparation of its draft Environmental Assessment Report for the project and help inform the next steps in the federal assessment.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #SpringpoleGold or sign-up for notifications on the Registry.

What is the proposed project?

First Mining Gold Corp. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning, and abandonment of an open-pit gold/silver mine and on-site metal mill, located about 110 kilometres northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. As proposed, the Springpole Gold Project would have an ore production capacity of 60,000 tonnes per day over an 11-year mine life. The on-site metal mill would have an ore input capacity of 44,000 tonnes per day and would operate for 12 years.

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.