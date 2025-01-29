Paris Baguette Unveils a Collection of Handcrafted Cakes and Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Treats for Valentine's Day - and it's Love at First Bite

Sweeten your Valentine's Day moments by indulging in decadent cakes, chocolate-covered strawberry themed pastries and more, arriving at Paris Baguette cafés nationwide for a limited time starting January 31st.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - This Valentine's Day, Paris Baguette is serving up love in every bite with an exclusive menu designed to make your special moments even sweeter. Starting January 31st, the neighbourhood bakery café will debut a selection of Valentine's Day-inspired treats, including an array of expertly hand-crafted cakes and indulgent chocolate-covered strawberry creations. Whether planning a dreamy date with your sweetheart, a fun Galentine's Day gathering, or a cozy family celebration, these irresistible treats offer the perfect way to sweeten the occasion.

"Valentine's Day is all about creating meaningful moments, and what better way to do that than with a line-up of chocolate-covered strawberry treats?" said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Our guests can make their special moments even sweeter by sharing a handcrafted cake or chocolate-covered strawberry themed pastries with friends and loved ones. Each of our creations is prepared each day by our in-house cakers and bakers, ensuring our guests taste that care and quality, and a hint of love, in every bite."

Love Baked into Every Bite

Handcrafted with love daily at each Paris Baguette bakery café, this collection of treats is filled with sweet and thoughtful indulgences from exquisite cakes with decadent layers of chocolate and luscious strawberries, to delicious chocolate-covered strawberry themed pastries, including:

Valentine's Double Chocolate Frasier Cake: Chocolate cake layered with smooth chocolate mousse and fresh strawberries, dusted with cocoa powder and topped with chocolate-covered strawberries

Chocolate cake layered with smooth chocolate mousse and fresh strawberries, dusted with cocoa powder and topped with chocolate-covered strawberries Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Heart Cake: Paris Baguette's signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, in a heart shape and topped with chocolate-covered strawberries

Paris Baguette's signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, in a heart shape and topped with chocolate-covered strawberries I Love You Chocolate Cake : Three layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with silky chocolate buttercream, coated in more chocolate and topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry

: Three layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with silky chocolate buttercream, coated in more chocolate and topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry Valentine's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Supreme Croissant: Round croissant filled with strawberry custard, dipped in chocolate and adorned with Valentine's sprinkles

Round croissant filled with strawberry custard, dipped in chocolate and adorned with Valentine's sprinkles Valentine's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cream Puff Tart: Three chocolate-covered cream puffs filled with strawberry custard, nestled in a chocolate-coated, buttery tart shell

Three chocolate-covered cream puffs filled with strawberry custard, nestled in a chocolate-coated, buttery tart shell Valentine's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream donut filled with strawberry custard, dipped in chocolate and finished with Valentine's sprinkles

Paris Baguette's signature King Cream donut filled with strawberry custard, dipped in chocolate and finished with Valentine's sprinkles Valentine's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Mochi Donut: Mochi donut dipped in rich chocolate, drizzled with strawberry icing and topped with festive Valentine's sprinkles

All You Need Is Love… and PB Rewards!

This month, Paris Baguette is celebrating their Valentines- PB Rewards members! PB Rewards members can indulge in exclusive offers all month long, including:

1/31-2/14: 2x Points on Valentine's Day Products purchased

2/17: Buy one, get one FREE* pastry in honour of Random Acts of Kindness Day

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a FREE** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.com/rewards/

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.com/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

* Limit 1 per PB Rewards member. Exclusions apply. BOGO free item of equal or lesser value.

**Free pastry for joining is only valid for new members joining with the mobile app. Purchase is required.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

