Spring has sprung! AMI-tv announces new and returning original series and documentaries to celebrate the season

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Spring is here, and with it comes warmer weather and flowers in bloom. Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is marking the season with new and returning original series and documentaries on AMI-tv to help viewers shake off the cold.

From discussing the misconceptions surrounding the sex lives of people with a disability in That Sex Show to new episodes of the ground-breaking Fashion Dis and Mind Your Own Business, AMI-tv offers a bouquet of programming for all Canadians.

Highlights of AMI-tv's upcoming spring programming include:

April

That Sex Show debuts Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Hosted by sex educator Rachele Manett, That Sex Show is a deep dive into the intersection of sex and disability. Join Rachele as she meets with experts and members of the disability community to discuss the myths and misconceptions surrounding the sex lives of people with a disability. That Sex Show is produced by Ocean Entertainment.

May

Disrupt debuts Tuesday, May 2, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Fast-paced, experimental and accessible, Disrupt showcases music, short films, poetry, animation, spoken word, comedy, dance, puppetry and other mediums, with a disability-first punk rock attitude. Produced by Rachel Bower Productions, Disrupt also features members of the disability community working in such key production roles as production manager, writer, assistant editor, assistant director, composer, assistant production designer and camera and sound assistants.

Fashion Dis returns Wednesday, May 3, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Hosted by Ardra Shephard, Season 2 of Fashion Dis celebrates the head-to-toe overhaul of a frustrated style seeker discouraged by an industry that lacks adaptive options. Utilizing innovative fashion design and transformative beauty techniques provided by partner companies, the Fashion Dis expert team reveals the latest in fashion-forward thinking and shows those ready to rock their best body exactly how to do it. Returning experts for Season 2 of Fashion Dis is makeup artist Bella Strange, hair stylist Susan Shipley, style expert Izzy Camilleri and art director Melonie Lawrence; Alkan Emin joins the team as the professional photographer.

Returning partners to Fashion Dis include Guide Beauty, June Adaptive, ByAcre, Rollz, MagnaReady, BILLY Footwear, Liberare, Slick Chicks and Cheekbone Beauty. New Fashion Dis partners include Will & Well, BeedleBug, Consonant Skincare, Elba London, Aille Design, MIGA Swimwear, Blue Dahlia, The Vault By Volpe Beringer, Chamiah Dewey Fashion, It Actually Fits, Auf Augenhoehe, Crease Piece, Deafmetal, Amaterasu Beauty, Sweet LeiLani, Elate Beauty, EazyHold, Roncy Packs, Ambutech and Sahajan. Fashion Dis is produced by Nikki Ray Media.

Womb Envy debuts Wednesday, May 10, on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App

Created by Toronto drag artist Champagna, the previously announced web series Womb Envy is a story of second chances and inclusion. When a gay party boy's estranged small-town best friend shows up expecting him to play baby daddy, even a lover who is partially sighted and an imaginary drag queen can't stop his womb envy. Two episodes will be released weekly on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App. Womb Envy is produced by Border2Border Entertainment.

Aging in Place airs Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

The original documentary Aging in Place examines the challenges seniors deal with and the path they follow to live comfortably and happily in their own homes. Aging in Place is produced by Mountain Road Productions.

Mind Your Own Business returns Tuesday, May 30, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Hosted by entrepreneur Kevin Shaw, who is blind, entrepreneurs in the disability community aim to take their businesses to the next level with some help from high-profile Canadian mentors. Entrepreneurs and companies featured in Season 2 of Mind Your Own Business include Sawchuk Accessible Solutions, Deafinite Contracting, THG's Hot Chicken, Zed Cuff, StopGap Foundation, Tru Faces and Kingston Circus Arts. Mind Your Own Business is produced by Apple Orchard Productions.

All AMI-tv originals are available post-broadcast on demand at AMI.ca or the AMI-tv App.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca .

