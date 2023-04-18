Spring freshet - Montréal enters Intervention mode

MONTRÉAL, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Due to the spring freshet, the city is entering its Intervention mode as part of Montréal's special response plan (PPI) in order to mobilize more material, financial and human resources to help residents of the following at-risk areas: Pierrefonds-Roxboro, L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Rivière-des-Prairies, Montréal-Nord, Senneville, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Pointe-Claire.

Actions taken at this time

Various local measures are taken at this time. They include distributing sandbags, building dikes, and installing inflatable plugs and pumps in flood-risk areas.

Montréal continues to monitor water levels and flows in order to adapt all actions on site in real time and as needed.

Useful information and tips

Residents who wish to prepare in the event of a flood should follow the information platform of their borough or municipality and stay tuned for updates. For prevention and safety tips, go to the Flooding section of montreal.ca.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif

For further information: Division des relations de presse, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]